New Mexico is no stranger to energy resources and development. The state is one of the nation’s largest energy producers, and its economic future is directly tied to energy development. The state’s recurring revenues for 2022 — bolstered by high oil- and natural gas-related revenues — were nearly $9.7 billion, representing an increase of around 20% from 2021.

Now, New Mexico is uniquely positioned to be a pioneer in fostering new and advanced energy technologies, which offer a promising solution to some of our most challenging climate and economic concerns. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is a leader in promoting such technologies and innovative ideas to protect our environment while meeting our growing energy demand.

Concurrently, the United States is at the crossroads of energy security and climate. President Joe Biden has unveiled an ambitious climate agenda that offers a wide umbrella of funding for innovative and pioneering energy projects that can help lead the nation into the next era of energy development and energy security.

Ramiro Cavazos is president and CEO of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and represents 260 Hispanic Chambers and 4.7 million Hispanic-owned businesses. Ernie C’deBaca is President/CEO of the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce, the largest chamber in New Mexico, and board member of the national chamber.

