New Mexico is no stranger to energy resources and development. The state is one of the nation’s largest energy producers, and its economic future is directly tied to energy development. The state’s recurring revenues for 2022 — bolstered by high oil- and natural gas-related revenues — were nearly $9.7 billion, representing an increase of around 20% from 2021.
Now, New Mexico is uniquely positioned to be a pioneer in fostering new and advanced energy technologies, which offer a promising solution to some of our most challenging climate and economic concerns. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is a leader in promoting such technologies and innovative ideas to protect our environment while meeting our growing energy demand.
Concurrently, the United States is at the crossroads of energy security and climate. President Joe Biden has unveiled an ambitious climate agenda that offers a wide umbrella of funding for innovative and pioneering energy projects that can help lead the nation into the next era of energy development and energy security.
Which is why we are excited about New Mexico’s immense potential to be on the leading edge of new technologies — like renewables, carbon capture and storage, nuclear energy, advanced recycling, electric vehicle charging stations and more — which are poised to create thousands of jobs and transform not only New Mexico’s economy, but the global economy and energy industry at large.
However, in order to take advantage of this unprecedented opportunity, we must act now. That is why we are convening leaders in the energy industry and Hispanic Business Enterprises at the USHCC/AHCC second annual energy summit April 20-22 in
Santa Fe.
This year’s focus will be on “Today’s Energy Economy” — including discussions on energy technologies, advancing ESG in the energy sector and getting the energy transition right. To learn more about the summit or to register, visit
Make no mistake about it, the development of an advanced energy economy would entail significant investment in infrastructure, research and development, as well as the design, construction and maintenance of many renewable energy production facilities, storage processes, and transportation systems. All job creators for our state and the nation.
Ramiro Cavazos is president and CEO of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and represents 260 Hispanic Chambers and 4.7 million Hispanic-owned businesses. Ernie C’deBaca is President/CEO of the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce, the largest chamber in New Mexico, and board member of the national chamber.