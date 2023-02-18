Children and adolescents who become involved with the justice system often do so with complex medical, mental health, developmental, social and legal needs. Most have been exposed to childhood trauma or adversary, which both contribute to their involvement with the justice system and negatively impact their health and well-being

Despite improving trends in juvenile arrests and confinement, justice-involved youth continue to experience significant barriers to reaching their full potential. Barriers such as racial and ethnic bias exposure to adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs, and unmet physical and mental health needs continue to interfere with the optimal health and development of youth involved with the justice system.

Ideally, contact with the juvenile justice system would serve as an opportunity to improve the health and developmental trajectory of youth by identifying precipitants to involvement with the justice system and implementing services to address the young person’s needs. Unfortunately, for many youth, involvement with the justice system serves as nothing more than another traumatic experience.

