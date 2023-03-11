As grantees of the Outdoor Equity Fund, we have seen firsthand the transformative impact outdoor recreation can have on the lives of young people in New Mexico. The Doña Ana Village Association represents the oldest colonia in New Mexico on a wide range of issues such as community infrastructure, youth engagement and resources, and also advocates for the interests of colonia communities generally. We believe the proposed Senate Bill 9, the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund, is a critical step toward ensuring this work can continue for generations to come.

New Mexico has struggled to secure necessary funding to support land and water conservation and to provide young people with access to the outdoors. The proposed $350 million Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund would provide the state with its first-ever dedicated source of recurring funding for conservation, outdoor recreation, and more. By investing in existing state programs, the fund has the potential to unlock hundreds of millions of dollars in federal grants, while creating a lasting legacy for future generations of New Mexicans.

For our organization, the connection between the proposed Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund and the Outdoor Equity Fund is clear. By creating a steady stream of funding for the Outdoor Recreation Division, the legacy fund would provide a reliable source of support for organizations like ours that are working to expand access to outdoor recreation opportunities for all young people in New Mexico.

Israel Chávez is an attorney and president of the Doña Ana Village Association in the north valley of Doña Ana County. Learn more about us by visiting our Facebook page @DonaAnaVillage or on Instagram @donaanavillage.