We all succeed as a community when everyone has the resources not just to survive, but to thrive. New Mexicans have been working hard, especially through the pandemic, where they have been risking their health and safety. Many of those workers aren’t being fairly compensated for the difficult — and newly life-threatening — work they’re doing. Every single worker in New Mexico contributes a critical skill or service that fuels our community and economy, and all deserve to earn a thriving wage.
Many workers in New Mexico and across the nation left service industry work during the pandemic, and many are choosing not to go back. According to the Washington Post, there are many reasons for this, including low wages, as well as abuse from both employers and customers in the workplace. Many have decided that, with the added health implications of the pandemic, it’s simply not worth risking their lives. Employers are starting to respond.
Restaurants and other businesses that typically offer low wages are starting to realize they need to put their money where their mouths are. In response, employers are starting to raise wages because they know workers won’t settle for less. McDonald’s, for example, is advertising starting wages around $11 to $17 per hour at some locations. Some Albuquerque businesses are following suit and are advertising higher starting wages to attract workers. But are these higher wages enough?
While wages might be going up, the question remains: are those businesses addressing benefits, unpredictable schedules or abusive behaviors in the workplace? Unfortunately, higher wages do not automatically address those issues. Business owners continue to act in their own self-interests, temporarily raising wages to keep their businesses afloat, but making no long-term effort to support the workforce that makes their profits possible.
All people want to go to a job where they feel valued, and where they have dignity in the work that they do. Workers earning low wages are some of the most crucial workers in our communities. Without them, we would not have food, basic necessities like diapers or clothing, or even care for our sick, our youngest children, and our elders. Employers raising wages is a step in the right direction — it means that they’re recognizing that workers won’t settle for crumbs anymore.
But wage increases, some of them temporary, won’t cut it when it comes to meeting the needs of workers. It us critical that we continue this momentum and expand on what is becoming a national labor movement. Employers and business owners need to know that if they want a solid, dependable workforce, they need to invest in the people who run their businesses by committing to good benefits and working conditions.
