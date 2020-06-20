I’ve seen racism acted out by fellow cops. It was rare but it was ugly. Racism and brutality by law enforcement is inexcusable. Period. This country is being convulsed by the horrible events of the past few weeks, finally so unavoidably exposed as to defy being ignored. I can barely begin to imagine the pent-up rage and frustration of African Americans and other minorities after suffering generations of abuse and violence at the hands of those sworn to protect us all.
The problems are so immensely complex that they cannot be addressed fully here, but I would like offer some insights.
The concept of “community policing” was much-promoted beginning in the 1990s, and most cops were highly skeptical. I was the first deputy in my agency to be assigned as community officer. We began in a district I had worked for years, our most troublesome area.
The population was comprised of every race and ethnicity you could think of, each with its gang(s). White, Black, Pacific Islander, Native American, Southeast Asian … you name it. The only people who supported us were the older white folks. Everyone else either feared, hated or mistrusted us. Clearly, this had to change.
We began by holding community meetings with residents of “the projects,” subsidized housing that was rife with crime. We were able to convey to them that we truly cared about the community, but that we needed their help, welcomed their input, wanted to address their fears and work with them to provide a more peaceful neighborhood. I opened a “storefront” office smack in the middle of the drug and gang-infested, run-down commercial area.
Residents could walk in at any time to discuss concerns. We distributed a monthly newsletter to the community detailing our efforts and successes and projects on which we were working. The reaction was overwhelmingly positive.
We organized a community walkabout. A couple of hundred residents met with 10 deputies and the precinct brass at the Boys & Girls Clubs, then walked together for a couple of miles through the streets. People came out to cheer and greet us, people who previously would hide from us, especially those refugees from the Cambodian “killing fields” and the horrors of Vietnam who trusted no one in uniform.
We ran citizens academies and encouraged ride-alongs with patrol to help people understand our work. But most of all, we talked. More importantly, we listened. It will take a lot of talk, a great deal more listening and a vast opening of minds on all sides to mend this terrible shredding of our society. But it can be done. To not try is to abdicate and to watch ourselves become a failed state.
Changing an outdated view of the mission for police officers will require true leadership, and that comes from the top. The entire command staff of an agency must embrace and actually model the desired behavior. That means spending some time out of the office and on the streets with patrol troops.
Cops won’t respect any admin person who A) has no street experience and B) hides out at headquarters. Overloaded with work as they may be, administrators must find time to interact with patrol and the public on calls for service. Some police departments are already good at this. Some are light years behind.
Make no mistake. There will always be a “warrior” element in police work. But we need to put a far greater emphasis on the “peace” part of peace officer.
MacKenzie Allen, who lives in Santa Fe, was a deputy sheriff in both Seattle and Los Angeles.
