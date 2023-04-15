With the coming of this year’s big-game hunting draw, the battle over the Elk Private Land Use System, or EPLUS, will rage again, with the goal of some to completely eliminate this effective elk management tool. Dismantling EPLUS is shortsighted, and the gains in the resident hunting pool will come at the expense of longer-range impacts to wildlife habitat and elk herds.

Hunting is a recreational privilege and, unfortunately, subject to the law of supply and demand. Even if nonresident hunting is banned here, the demand for licenses will continue to outstrip supply. Between 2019 and 2021, there was an increase of over 25% in the number of resident applications for elk hunts, and demand will most likely continue to increase.

Overhunting of elk in the early 1900s resulted in their extirpation from New Mexico. It took the combined effort of territorial and state game entities along with private landowners half a century to bring back the elk to levels that allowed sustained hunting again. Now our ability to maintain and grow New Mexico elk herds is highly dependent upon habitat availability. Not a single EPLUS proponent or opponent would disagree.

Garth Reader is a longtime resident of New Mexico who enjoys many outdoor activities, including hunting and fishing.

