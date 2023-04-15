With the coming of this year’s big-game hunting draw, the battle over the Elk Private Land Use System, or EPLUS, will rage again, with the goal of some to completely eliminate this effective elk management tool. Dismantling EPLUS is shortsighted, and the gains in the resident hunting pool will come at the expense of longer-range impacts to wildlife habitat and elk herds.
Hunting is a recreational privilege and, unfortunately, subject to the law of supply and demand. Even if nonresident hunting is banned here, the demand for licenses will continue to outstrip supply. Between 2019 and 2021, there was an increase of over 25% in the number of resident applications for elk hunts, and demand will most likely continue to increase.
Overhunting of elk in the early 1900s resulted in their extirpation from New Mexico. It took the combined effort of territorial and state game entities along with private landowners half a century to bring back the elk to levels that allowed sustained hunting again. Now our ability to maintain and grow New Mexico elk herds is highly dependent upon habitat availability. Not a single EPLUS proponent or opponent would disagree.
Widespread support for programs such as wildlife corridors and the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund prove this. Unfortunately, the availability of elk habitat in New Mexico is finite, and we as a community must minimize further habitat loss along with improving that which we already have, both public and private.
Habitat loss can be significant and rapid. Growing populations and an increasing demand for a piece of the high country to telework from are resulting in semi-urbanization and loss of habitat. Devastating wildfires have also temporarily removed hundreds of square miles of prime elk habitat that will take time to recover.
Compounding this is that public land maintenance is marginal at best. Large tracts of Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and state lands compete for limited resources. Too many users imagine others will bear maintenance costs, and volunteer efforts provide minimal relief. While some believe the tragedy of the commons is a myth, there does exist a neglect of the commons in New Mexico that limits the elk populations on public lands.
Fortunately, helping with habitat maintenance and improvement in New Mexico are large numbers of private landowners. There are more than 2,700 properties enrolled in EPLUS providing millions of acres of elk habitat. Big or small, resident or nonresident owners, they all are providing habitat for New Mexico elk. Providing and conserving habitat is not free for these landowners, especially quality habitat that is more supportive of wildlife than nearby overused public lands. Transferable authorizations under EPLUS provide incentive to landowners to seriously participate in habitat conservation.
Finally, EPLUS provides an opportunity for all New Mexicans to hunt elk. Yes, it can be expensive, but so is a week of skiing at your favorite resort or maintaining and operating your boat for those weekends at Elephant Butte. You can decide what it is worth to you to hunt elk. Cow authorizations can be fairly inexpensive, but trophy bull elk tags that rival any once-in-a-lifetime draw hunt are up there.
EPLUS provides so much to New Mexico, not only to wildlife and hunting but also economic benefits to our rural communities. It is time EPLUS be viewed as a solution that maximizes quality hunting in New Mexico and not the reason for disparity between supply and demand for elk licenses.
Garth Reader is a longtime resident of New Mexico who enjoys many outdoor activities, including hunting and fishing.