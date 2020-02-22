When my dad came to New Mexico from Iran in the summer of 1978, he would describe our state filled with many opportunities to achieve the American dream.
He graduated from New Mexico State University in 1982 with his degree in mechanical engineering and eventually started his own business that serves the commercial laundry needs of New Mexican businesses such as hotels and hospitals. He achieved the American dream in our beautiful state; however, in today’s New Mexico, those opportunities are dwindling to the point where our state is in dire need of strong leadership.
The leadership from the Democrats of New Mexico have failed this state. They are responsible for rising crime rates and the horrible shape of our state's economy, including the slowest job growth rate in the nation. While that is happening, the Republicans have failed to keep the current leadership accountable, and it's no secret that the Republican Party is divided by two factions between former Gov. Susana Martinez and Congressman Steve Pearce. It’s time to move beyond the these factions and their pettiness.
There is a candidate that not only understands the importance of unity among Republicans in the state, but can deliver a bright future for all New Mexicans.
When Elisa Martinez announced her candidacy ("Latina runs in GOP for U.S. Senate," Nov. 21), I was inspired by her words in the speech about the American dream and her love for our beautiful state. Her story of growing up in Gallup as a proud member of the Navajo Nation and overcoming adversities that many Native Americans face in our country, is relatable to what my parents had to go through as minorities. I have witnessed my parents going from struggling to make ends meet to being very successful business owners.
Elisa Martinez can relate to what most New Mexicans are going through. She is not the typical Republican or Democratic candidate, compared to what I have I seen in recent years. She is not from the New Mexican political class that has kept us New Mexicans down. She is willing to work and listen to everyone across the political spectrum. Best of all, she’ll prove the fact that anyone, no matter their background, can achieve the American dream that my father has achieved.
So I am asking all Republicans across the state to leave your factions behind and unite under Elisa Martinez for the sake of our party, and to all New Mexicans from all political spectrums to hear her message and get to know her. I can promise that as a member of the United States Senate, she’ll listen to all New Mexicans, and inspire good people, including Hispanics and Native Americans, to step up to leadership and move our state to a bright future.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.