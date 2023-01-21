You and I — and most of the nation — have a food waste problem.

It’s time we do something about it.

Consider a few facts. Americans throw away 40% of the food the system produces. That includes crops left in the field; food that spoils during transport or is passed over in supermarkets; items tossed by eateries. But the biggest part of the waste, about 37% of the total, takes place in our homes.

D. Reed Eckhardt is a retired journalist and climate advocate. This article is reduced from his blog, “The Climate Crisis: Let’s Do Something About It” (climatenewsyoucanuse.com).

