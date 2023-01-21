You and I — and most of the nation — have a food waste problem.
It’s time we do something about it.
Consider a few facts. Americans throw away 40% of the food the system produces. That includes crops left in the field; food that spoils during transport or is passed over in supermarkets; items tossed by eateries. But the biggest part of the waste, about 37% of the total, takes place in our homes.
Indeed, the carbon footprint of Americans’ food waste is greater than that of the airline industry.
Think about the emissions involved in making that spoiled lettuce you just tossed. Farmers use machines to grow it, manufacturers make the fertilizers. Trucks, planes and trains burn fuel to get it to market. Then more trucks take the waste to the landfill.
Unfortunately, that’s not the end of it.
Once the food is buried, it begins to decompose and releases methane. That is among the most unfriendly of climate gases.
So where does all this home waste come from?
It’s in food buying, use and storage. Stuff gets pushed to the back of the fridge and forgotten. Perishables are stored improperly. We buy food we hope to eat or on special, but never do. And we don’t understand those dates on labels, so we throw stuff out before required.
Bottom line: We have to change our food habits.
Here are some suggestions to help get you started.
Shopping
The grocery store is where it begins.
Check your supplies on hand before shopping. How often have you bought something already in the fridge? Doubling up guarantees losses.
Plan your meals. If you know what you are buying, you won’t buy extra.
Make a list and stick to it. No extras. No specials.
Buy local and in season. Shopping at farmers markets cuts the climate cost of food by reducing transport. Consider, too, where it comes from and how it gets here. It’s best to buy in season and from nearby or what comes by ship. Buying berries just flown in by air? Nope.
Storage
Have a plan. Avoid “buried” food. Find a system and use it. Bring the old to the top or front. Try first in, first out. That is key with produce and fruit.
Don’t be a fridge filler. It doesn’t have to be full. Really.
Use it up
Use what’s there. Have a “leftovers night.” Convert leftovers into something else, like stew. If produce is looking a little worn, find a way to use it now. A blender can help with older fruit. Create a smoothie.
Consider the whole fruit/vegetable. Seeds can be roasted or saved. Skins contain healthy components.
Make your freezer your friend. Store leftovers for later.
Pay attention to expiration dates. The terms “sell by,” “expires on,” etc. are confusing. For the most part, food past its “expiration” date is still safe. Your best guide is “use by.”
Compost. If you can’t eat it, consider composting. It turns food to garden material. There are kitchen composters as well as larger devices.
(Note: There’s an added benefit to cutting back on waste: Your wallet will be fatter. The value of the food we toss is said to be as high as $3,000 a year for a household of four.)
Paying attention to food waste doesn’t cost you much. But it delivers a big punch for the climate.
D. Reed Eckhardt is a retired journalist and climate advocate. This article is reduced from his blog, “The Climate Crisis: Let’s Do Something About It” (climatenewsyoucanuse.com).