The landlocked geography of New Mexico will not provide it with security from a new brand of marauders. With retail electricity rates that, according to 2021 U.S. Energy Information Administration data, are less than the national average, our state is rich in prospective booty for energy-hungry cryptocurrency buccaneers. Evidence of their plunder will likely only come in the form of your increased electricity bill.
Cryptocurrency is the latest entry in the long list of American get-rich schemes. Masquerading as an “alternative currency” to the U.S. dollar, the acquisition of cryptocurrency involves so-called “mining.” This constitutes energy-intensive computer processing to extract an intended valuable reward — the cryptocurrency itself — from the nether regions of the interweb. Technobabble notwithstanding, such operations will sound familiar to the citizens of a state historically renowned for its resource extraction industry. Except in this case, we face all the downside and none of the public benefits that typically come with extractive endeavors.
Among the litany of problems that cryptocurrency “mining” poses, the most pressing for New Mexicans is its electricity consumption. According to a 2021 Deutsche Bank report, one bitcoin transaction — the most prominent of cryptos — consumes the equivalent electricity of an average U.S household over 61 days. Resource adequacy is already an issue, and placing additional load on an electrical system in transition will not be helpful to New Mexico’s households, schools or legitimate businesses.
And who will pay for their landing on the sands of our beautiful state? Likely you.
Cryptocurrency “miners” seek low input costs, and electricity is its fundamental component. This implies perpetual transience in pursuit of (relatively) cheap power. Yet, the physical electrical infrastructure necessary to enable energy-profligate “miners” to uncover their digital haul requires firm investments borne by utilities and paid for by ratepayers. New large loads necessitate additional generation or purchased power, and New Mexico utilities are obliged to serve.
Although some crypto load-specific costs can be directly borne by the “miners,” the most significant are unlikely to be. This is particularly the case given these entities’ transient nature. If cryptocurrency operations raise a rural electric cooperative’s peak demand, when the co-op renews its purchased power agreement with a generation and transmission company, the new rates charged to the co-op will reflect heightened demand projections and could be substantially pricier. By the time these rates are implemented at the retail level, “mining” activities may have ceased. While you are staring at your higher utility bill, your crypto pals will have sailed to the far reaches of the metaverse.
As such, it is hard to imagine cryptocurrency operations being community stewards serving the public interest. Instead, they take, they gain, they leave, you pay. This is electricity piracy, plain and simple.
Nevertheless, steps can be taken to protect New Mexicans. First, utilities can promote rate structures and nonvoidable payment guarantees that ensure no cryptocurrency-specific costs are socialized to other rate classes. Second, ratepayers should exercise their democratic right to participate in the ratemaking process; when concerns about cryptocurrency “mining” arise, formally voice them with regulators. Finally, where “miners” will assuredly seek to skirt state regulations, the Public Regulation Commission must be further empowered to defend the public interest up to requiring “miners” to unequivocally demonstrate that their activities do not and will not negatively impact other ratepayers.