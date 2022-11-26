Here are my concerns with the recent midterm elections in New Mexico, starting with certification of the election in Doña Ana County.
After public input ended, Doña Ana Commissioner Lynn J. Ellins said the commenters presented no valid reason that certification shouldn’t occur. “Most of the testimony thus far has reactivated my desire to excuse myself from planet earth,” Ellins said before voting to certify.
What was the testimony? Valid complaints from an election worker about the size of the Sonoma elementary location, in a small front lobby, with the empty gym feet away. I was there. Citizens were leaving to go vote elsewhere. A poll challenger who chronicled that voters were being turned away, at the door, for the first 90 minutes at the Farm & Ranch site before someone arrived to provide login credentials. The correct login credentials were not provided on election morning? Then in the afternoon, at 2 p.m., a 2½-hour delay for printer supplies.
A first-time speaker at the commission certification meeting — a voter since 18 — reiterated the conditions at the Farm & Ranch stating: “I’ve never seen anything like this before. To me, it’s disgusting”
Can you imagine the cries of voter suppression, echoing off the Organs, if these conditioned occurred in traditional minority voting locations?
By the way, this subtle voter suppression went on statewide, in my opinion. Here’s an announcement from Sandoval County at 6 p.m on Election Day about wait times — the three sites with lines were: Sandoval County Administration Building D in Bernalillo; Plaza at Enchanted Hills in Rio Rancho; and Cornerstone Community Church in Rio Rancho.
Wow, two locations in traditionally more conservative areas of Sandoval County. Just like the two (and possibly more) sites in Las Cruces. Just like in Maricopa County, the most populous county in Arizona.
In my public comments, I reiterated my objection to certifying based on the built-in irresponsibility of New Mexico elections, including lack of mandatory photo ID for in-person voters and absence of signature matches for absentee ballots. How many in the general public know there’s no signature match?
In closing, we citizens are responding to the plea from Commissioner Lynn Ellins. We are taking up a collection and urge all county residents to give to the “Virgin Galactic one-way trip for Ellins” fund.
Richard “Rick” Reynaud is a lifelong Las Cruces resident, former White Sands Missile Range engineer and small-business owner.