Here are my concerns with the recent midterm elections in New Mexico, starting with certification of the election in Doña Ana County.

After public input ended, Doña Ana Commissioner Lynn J. Ellins said the commenters presented no valid reason that certification shouldn’t occur. “Most of the testimony thus far has reactivated my desire to excuse myself from planet earth,” Ellins said before voting to certify.

What was the testimony? Valid complaints from an election worker about the size of the Sonoma elementary location, in a small front lobby, with the empty gym feet away. I was there. Citizens were leaving to go vote elsewhere. A poll challenger who chronicled that voters were being turned away, at the door, for the first 90 minutes at the Farm & Ranch site before someone arrived to provide login credentials. The correct login credentials were not provided on election morning? Then in the afternoon, at 2 p.m., a 2½-hour delay for printer supplies.

Richard “Rick” Reynaud is a lifelong Las Cruces resident, former White Sands Missile Range engineer and small-business owner.

Popular in the Community