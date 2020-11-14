Election Day brought back memories of my grandfather, Frederick MacGregor, who was born on Nov. 3, 1876, in Burlington, Vt.
It was the year one of America’s most contentious and controversial presidential election ever; an election that doomed Reconstruction, led to the Jim Crow era and cast in stone the racial animosities we live with today. Rutherford B. Hayes, an Ohio Republican, faced Democrat Samuel Tilden of New York.
Vermont and almost all of the Northern and all the Western states were predominantly Republican; the South was Democratic. The election was so heated that over 81.8 percent of the eligible voters turned out; the highest in our history. Moreover, it was the second of five elections in which the person who won the popular vote lost the election and the only one where the loser had over 50 percent of the vote.
A scandal emerged: An Oregon Tilden elector was pulled from the Electoral College and a Hayes substitute inserted. The Electoral College result was 185 for Hayes over 184 for Tilden.
That brings me to a family story and a letter my grandfather wrote 73 years later to President Harry Truman (on behalf of the Minnesota Democratic Central Committee) inviting him to the Truman Day celebration on Nov. 3, 1949.
My grandfather wrote: “I was born in South Burlington, Vermont. At the time of my birth, My Uncle John MacGregor was President of the Jackson Club of Vermont. This club had obtained possession of a cannon, which had been used in the Battle of Plattsburgh. They christened this cannon the ‘Jackson Gun’ and kept it buried for years, hidden from the Republican Party. They were so sure of the Election of Tilden in 1876, that they mounted the ‘Jackson Gun’ on the University Campus, ready for a celebration. The news of the election was slow in getting around and on the morning of the 8th of November. My father met Uncle John and advised him of my birth. The Club decided that another Democrat in the State of Vermont was excuse enough to celebrate, regardless of the final returns, so the cannon was fired several times in my honor.”
Truman did attend the celebration. Now, 144 years after that Nov. 8, 1976, election, Democratic and Republican parties have moved 180 degrees in philosophy and geographic strongholds. But the conflict areas remain: The Electoral College is archaic; racial discrimination pervades elections; and the country is evenly split. We either get past this historical division or we may never recover even a pretense of “We the People.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.