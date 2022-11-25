Of all the twists and turns in the 2022 election, the one that surprised me the most was the passage of Proposition 211 in Arizona.
Referred to as the Voters’ Right to Know Act, this measure aimed at reducing dark money in politics was approved by 72 percent of voters in a purple state.
After the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2010 decision to eliminate donation limits in the Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission case, election funding has exploded, with much of the money coming via PACs who do not have to report the names of the donors.
Two core elements of that decision are 1) equating money with speech, and 2) giving corporations some of the same rights as people. (Does this mean corporate CEOs and board members should go to jail when their company violates the law?)
While I disagree with the logic behind these decisions, through the political activism of Chief Justice John Roberts’ court, these are the legal interpretations we have to work with.
But what is the value of free speech if we don’t know who is talking? What is the meaning of huge sums of money thrown into the political arena if we don’t know the source? I would argue that money from unknown sources is fundamentally corrupt, and more in line with bribery, extortion and attempts from foreign sources to influence our elections and laws. It must be stopped.
Citizens have the right to know who is trying to influence our elections. In the upcoming 2023 legislative session, New Mexico has a chance to shed the light of day on those who are funneling huge sums of money into politics.
If corporations and the rich are permitted to speak by throwing money around, the public must know who is talking. I implore our legislators and governor to act now to protect our democracy and political future.