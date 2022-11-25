Of all the twists and turns in the 2022 election, the one that surprised me the most was the passage of Proposition 211 in Arizona.

Referred to as the Voters’ Right to Know Act, this measure aimed at reducing dark money in politics was approved by 72 percent of voters in a purple state.

After the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2010 decision to eliminate donation limits in the Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission case, election funding has exploded, with much of the money coming via PACs who do not have to report the names of the donors.

Bill Stern is a New Mexico resident and voter.

