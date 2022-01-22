School funding is complicated. In our state, it seems as if we often don’t have enough money to actually run our schools properly or pay teachers enough. Leaving aside the Public Education Department, where nonteaching staff collect nice paychecks for holding meetings and coming up with incoherent plans, let’s think — what if we actually got the funds we needed? What if schools were flush with cash and teachers were paid enough to buy a house in Santa Fe (an actual house with something of a yard, big enough for a family)?
No one knows and, really, no one cares.
People are losing faith in our public schools because they haven’t fulfilled their mission for a long time. Public school teachers aren’t an evil bunch; I say this being one myself. We’re well-intentioned, most of us. But it’s no wonder that truancy and absences were a disaster even before COVID-19. Why would students show up when school is about worksheets and job skills and rules? What a bleak, depressing landscape. How opposite to the joy of actual learning, a joy every child feels (until it is crushed out of their soul by life and by the hellish weight of school).
We need more money, yes. Educators should be paid fairly (although, to be truly fair, first responders are often paid less and do more dangerous work). But if that is figured out, the real issue is that school itself is a nightmare, and people have lost faith in it. To regain that belief, school has to evolve, not to become more tech-savvy and job-focused, but to actually be about discovery, joy and creativity.
As far as money goes, by the way, the money has been there. It is simply being mismanaged and misused for things like unwanted trainings and unneeded textbooks.
My worry is this: We will, eventually, go back to something like normal. Schools will return to in-person learning, and many of us will breathe a sigh of relief. That’s delusional, though. The system going back to normal won’t serve anybody except for the stressed-out teachers.
Being one of those stressed-out people, I can say this: We don’t need a return to normal. We need to look long and hard at the massive failures of this crumbling system and move in a new direction.
