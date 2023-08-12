102622Teacher_LS_2.JPG (copy)

Tara Hughes, a pre-K teacher at Nye Early Childhood Center, gets a hug from two her former students last year after Hughes was surprised with the Teacher of the Year award.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Ten years ago, I entered the classroom as a first-year teacher. I was filled with excitement knowing I was embarking on a journey to fulfill my passion. Although being an educator always presents challenges, the first year is undeniably the most demanding. It consists of a mixture of idealism, good intentions, exhilaration, fear and confusion. I crafted lesson plans I spent weeks preparing. I set up engaging learning centers to create a positive and interactive learning environment. I felt ready to conquer any obstacle that came my way.

However, things do not always go according to plan as a teacher. Some lessons flopped. While my classroom looked great, it did not work for my students. Despite the safe place I created, sometimes students did not get along. During those moments of uncertainty, I came to realize I was not there to just teach but also to learn. I set out to seek answers and discovered an unwavering support system that would ultimately become my community.

Within this community, I found a remarkable group of educators and related service providers who showed me the transformative power of supportive colleagues. They embraced me, and their collective wisdom and experience became my guiding light. I wish for every teacher, whether new or seasoned, to find this collaborative spirit as we enter the 2023-24 school year. Years ago, a colleague shared Jennifer Gonzalez’s enlightening article, “Find your marigold: The one essential rule for new teachers.” This article beautifully explained the marigold effect.

Tara Hughes is a pre-K inclusion teacher at Santa Fe’s Nye Early Childhood Center and the 2023 New Mexico Teacher of the Year.

