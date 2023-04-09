April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month — a time focused on education and prevention of sexual assault. In my experience working with survivors of sexual violence — rape, assault, harassment, stalking, nonconsensual image sharing, or nonconsensual sexual acts — I have seen the long-lasting impacts of sexual violence on one’s ability to cope, thrive, and navigate their day-to-day lives.

As the team at Solace works with survivors to restore dignity, strength, and resilience, we know the importance of public education surrounding these issues. With continual education, empathy, and advocacy, we can work toward prevention.

Sadly, sexual assault is an issue many of us have experience with — either our own or that of a loved one. Survivors are not unknown names from crime documentaries; they are our friends, neighbors, co-workers, and family members. One in every six women and one in 33 men will experience sexual assault, according to RAINN. New Mexico ranks above the national average for women experiencing non-contact unwanted sexual experiences, unwanted sexual contact, and sexual violence, according to The New Mexico Interpersonal Violence Data Central Repository.

Recommended for you