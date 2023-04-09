April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month — a time focused on education and prevention of sexual assault. In my experience working with survivors of sexual violence — rape, assault, harassment, stalking, nonconsensual image sharing, or nonconsensual sexual acts — I have seen the long-lasting impacts of sexual violence on one’s ability to cope, thrive, and navigate their day-to-day lives.
As the team at Solace works with survivors to restore dignity, strength, and resilience, we know the importance of public education surrounding these issues. With continual education, empathy, and advocacy, we can work toward prevention.
Sadly, sexual assault is an issue many of us have experience with — either our own or that of a loved one. Survivors are not unknown names from crime documentaries; they are our friends, neighbors, co-workers, and family members. One in every six women and one in 33 men will experience sexual assault, according to RAINN. New Mexico ranks above the national average for women experiencing non-contact unwanted sexual experiences, unwanted sexual contact, and sexual violence, according to The New Mexico Interpersonal Violence Data Central Repository.
At Solace, we see survivors from all walks of life and ages—men, women, nonbinary individuals, and children. However, while sexual assault can happen to anyone, there are more incidents based on race, gender, orientation, and disability, making these individuals more vulnerable to assault and violence.
According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, people of color, those with disabilities and transgender individuals face greater rates of sexual violence. A staggering 84.3% of all American Indian and Alaska Native women have experienced violence. Almost half of all transgender people have experienced sexual assault or violence, as have 34.8% of Hispanic women, 32.9% of adults with intellectual disabilities, and 29% of Black women.
The prevalence of these acts of sexual violence against disenfranchised groups stems from systemic oppression and a lack of equity. To support prevention, we must all continue to use our voices and stand alongside groups that are systemically oppressed, including the LGBTQ community, BIPOC individuals, and those with disabilities.
In addition to equity, we must also address consent. Too often, survivors are wrongfully blamed for their assault or for not doing enough to prevent their assault. We can clear up this issue and work to prevent future assaults by defining consent. Consent is not complicated, and it does not exist in a gray area.
Consent is:
• Verbal
• Enthusiastic
• Voluntary
• Honest
• Sober
• Continual
As we continue throughout the month of April and beyond, we encourage everyone to seek education on sexual assault prevention. Have conversations with your loved ones and friends regarding the definition of consent. Lend your voice, efforts, and resources to promoting equity and ending sexual assault.
Additionally, we urge parents to talk to their children about consent in age-appropriate manners. Importantly, we encourage the use of correct terminology for body parts, and we recommend allowing children autonomy over their own bodies (i.e. gaining consent for tickling, hugs, picking up, etc.). Parents can further empower their children by relating consent to non-intimate partner relationships. Prepare them to understand rejection and respect the boundaries of others, and as they get older, begin conversations surrounding consent of friends to share photos, borrowing and going through a phone, and more.
By starting these conversations early, you can empower your children’s “yes” and “no” answers and provide a foundation for understanding consent.
Our doors at Solace are open, and we welcome you to find healing and strength with us, and for all wishing to make a positive impact in bettering our state, please consider donating to Solace or other organizations supporting survivors.
Mary Beth Lindsey serves as the Education & Prevention Manager/After Hours Volunteer Coordinator for Solace Sexual Assault Services.