In New Mexico, low levels of education have been tied to lower-income households, according New Mexico Voices for Children data.

In foreign countries, more education is tied to so much more than income.

According to The Borgen Project — a national nonprofit working to fight extreme global poverty by making poverty a focus of U.S. foreign aid — increased education in developing nations has been proven to reduce poverty, increase incomes and economic growth, foster peace, reduce child marriage and maternal death, decrease violence and extremism, promote gender equality and save lives.

Kylie Garcia is a proud New Mexican, born and raised in Grants, and now residing in Albuquerque and Las Cruces. Formerly a reporter for the Cibola Citizen, she is currently a communication and journalism student at New Mexico State University.

Recommended for you