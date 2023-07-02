In New Mexico, low levels of education have been tied to lower-income households, according New Mexico Voices for Children data.
In foreign countries, more education is tied to so much more than income.
According to The Borgen Project — a national nonprofit working to fight extreme global poverty by making poverty a focus of U.S. foreign aid — increased education in developing nations has been proven to reduce poverty, increase incomes and economic growth, foster peace, reduce child marriage and maternal death, decrease violence and extremism, promote gender equality and save lives.
With 260 million children around the globe lacking access to quality education, this is a problem needing to be addressed. A bill that does just that is the READ (Reinforcing Education Accountability in Development) Act: a piece of legislation that was signed into law in 2017 with the aim of emphasizing the value of education as a tool for economic growth and social mobility by promoting the implementation of quality educational programs around the world. Now, this act needs to be reauthorized to ensure another five years of this beneficial investment.
My hope is that this act is reauthorized so more children and women worldwide can experience the joy of learning, and, as a result, have a door opened to endless opportunities and a brighter future for themselves, their families, their communities and our ever-so-interconnected world.
Addressing poverty and education needs globally does not have to compete with addressing poverty and education needs locally. Addressing both leads to a better world. When impoverished communities across the world begin to thrive, it benefits the U.S. through more economic opportunity, healthier foreign relations and greater national security. Investing in education worldwide provides mutual benefits across the board. As one of the most powerful nations on Earth, let us not forget those fighting to survive every day. Don’t let distance dull compassion and care. Let’s remember them and fight for them, too.
Specifically, as New Mexicans, we know the value of education and the struggle of fighting for the best for our kids. I believe the ability and desire to fight for the underdog inherently lives in us because we are the underdog, too. What a beautiful thing it is for one underdog to fight for another — to say: I see you, I will not forget you and I will speak up for you.
If you want to email your leaders in support of this issue, please visit borgenproject.org/action-center/. If you want to call, all you have to do is say, “I’m a Borgen Project supporter. Please reauthorize the READ Act.”
I call on New Mexico’s Sen. Martin Heinrich, Sen. Ben Ray Luján and Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández to speak up, fight for the underdog and please support the READ Act Reauthorization Act of 2023.
Kylie Garcia is a proud New Mexican, born and raised in Grants, and now residing in Albuquerque and Las Cruces. Formerly a reporter for the Cibola Citizen, she is currently a communication and journalism student at New Mexico State University.