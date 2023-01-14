Within today’s political arena, New Mexico’s progressive policymakers and advocates are constantly saying how necessary it is to diversify our state’s economy. These statements are related to the budgetary and economic dilemma progressives are creating by continuing their “long game” of destroying New Mexico’s oil and natural gas industry, while also ultimately eliminating billions of dollars in state revenues this industry generates.

Of course, progressives are more than happy to spend these revenues to push New Mexico toward their socialist nirvana. Therefore, to solve this inevitable budget predicament, progressives have to champion the diversification message to justify the worthiness of their efforts to eliminate New Mexico’s fossil fuel industry, yet still have state money to spend in the future.

Unfortunately, the reality of this diversification mantra is that it is a complete fallacy. There is simply no reasonable economic growth strategy that will be able to replace the magnitude of state revenues created by the oil and natural gas industry. These revenues now account for about 45% of state government’s operating budget — approximately $4.5 billion per year — and there is no industry or economic miracle looming on the horizon that can come close to generating this amount of money annually.

State Rep. Greg Nibert is a Republican from Roswell.

