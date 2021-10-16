As a new school principal, I realized right away that the Early College Opportunities High School was a unique place. Formerly part of Santa Fe High, ECO became its own school in recognition that there was a need for a place devoted to those students who were ready and eager to choose their career pathway in the industrial arts and trades.
We know students need a variety of settings to learn, and the hands-on shops and workspaces at ECO clearly meet the needs of our students. ECO provides the training and the credentials to kids who know what they want to do and are ready to get it done. Our graduation rates are proof ECO delivers what students want and need.
ECO currently provides five career pathways: autobody and autotech; construction and greenhouse; welding; computer science; and architecture and design. Students can earn initial certifications to get them started, and partnerships with organizations like the Santa Fe Community College, the Institute of American Indian Arts and Los Alamos National Laboratory offer a plan for further training and career development.
The word has gotten out about ECO, and we have a waiting list of students who want to join us. Thankfully, Santa Fe voters approved a general obligation bond in 2017 that will help us rebuild our campus to meet program and safety needs and expand our enrollment. Santa Fe Public Schools will use this funding to rebuild the former south campus academic building. For all of our emphasis on the trades, ECO is a fully fledged high school that provides subjects such as math, history and English to educate the whole student. This will let us increase our enrollment so that others can get a head start on their careers.
This year, additional funding for ECO is among the list of proposed projects for the general obligation bond on the ballot in the Nov. 2 general election. If approved, this year's bond funding will let us modernize and expand our workshops, greenhouses and design studios to make sure we are keeping current with our programming needs.
To deliver effective training, our facilities need to be equipped with the right tools and technology. Funding from the GO bond will get us there. Our students are in a hurry to get started and so are we. They are at ECO for four short years, but, as principal, I want to make sure my school packs as much effective teaching and learning into those years as our kids deserve.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.