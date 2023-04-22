This Earth Day, we are celebrating the spirit of community and commitment that first galvanized the environmental movement with the passage of the Clean Air and Clean Water Acts a half-century ago. As we face global climate change and our planet’s most challenging moment, our work to implement the climate legislation we passed last Congress — including the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — remains as it was on the first Earth Day: rooted in our communities and their well-being.

In the decades before the passage of our nation’s bedrock environmental laws in the 1960s and ‘70s, our communities were fighting to protect their lands and waters, saw rivers catch fire, and fought to protect their children from smog and chemical releases. Their organizing and activism is what led to the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency and the laws that protect our land, water and air today.

It is because of these laws and the countless federal, state, tribal and local entities, our acequias and land grants, and generations of organizers and stewards on the ground, that our communities are able today to drink clean water, breathe clean air, and know that our lands and waters will be protected for generations to come.

Born in Farmington and raised in Albuquerque, U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury represents the people of New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District. A Democrat, she works hard to lift up the voices of our communities and tackle our biggest challenges — from economic development, to food and water security, to climate change.

