Earth Day is an opportunity to reflect on the progress we’ve made to protect New Mexico’s environment. We are proud of every victory we have won, and New Mexico has been recognized on the national and world stage again and again as a climate leader over the last several years. Our accomplishments will safeguard our state’s lands, waters, and the people who depend upon them for generations to come.

On very nearly Day One, the governor set statewide greenhouse gas reduction standards in one of her first executive orders. Our agencies established the state’s first-ever climate bureaus and worked with other agencies on climate strategies ranging from building code updates to mitigating health risks from hotter temperatures. Our oil and gas industry regulations are now used as the national model by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Bureau of Land Management and are eliminating significant amounts of both greenhouse gases and harmful air pollutants.

Under the leadership of the governor, we have also enacted the Energy Transition Act, the Grid Modernization Roadmap Act, the Solar Market Development Income Tax Credit, the Community Solar Act and the Water Data Act.

