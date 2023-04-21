Earth Day is an opportunity to reflect on the progress we’ve made to protect New Mexico’s environment. We are proud of every victory we have won, and New Mexico has been recognized on the national and world stage again and again as a climate leader over the last several years. Our accomplishments will safeguard our state’s lands, waters, and the people who depend upon them for generations to come.
On very nearly Day One, the governor set statewide greenhouse gas reduction standards in one of her first executive orders. Our agencies established the state’s first-ever climate bureaus and worked with other agencies on climate strategies ranging from building code updates to mitigating health risks from hotter temperatures. Our oil and gas industry regulations are now used as the national model by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Bureau of Land Management and are eliminating significant amounts of both greenhouse gases and harmful air pollutants.
Under the leadership of the governor, we have also enacted the Energy Transition Act, the Grid Modernization Roadmap Act, the Solar Market Development Income Tax Credit, the Community Solar Act and the Water Data Act.
During the most recent session, the governor and the Legislature invested $100 million in the new Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund (Senate Bill 9), enacted two forestry laws to address post-fire restoration for climate resilience and passed a law requiring explicit state approval for nuclear storage projects. Funding allocated through the Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon fire recovery legislation — another $100 million — will also be crucial as the forests, lakes, streams and communities of Northern New Mexico recover.
Put simply: You would be hard-pressed to find any administration, anywhere in the country, moving as quickly as this one on the issues of climate change and environmental protection.
But Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has never said “that’s enough, we’re done.” Instead, she has pledged to continue to fight climate change, including through climate legislation to ensure that our progress cannot be easily overturned by a future administration.
In the 2023 legislative session, we pushed hard to bring a climate bill to the Legislature. We brokered months of discussions between industry and environmental stakeholders to establish a foundation to build upon in future legislative sessions. The bill we envisioned would have codified greenhouse gas reduction targets and methane capture requirements, developed a state-wide accounting of greenhouse gas emissions, enumerated climate equity and environmental justice principles, established clean transportation fuels standards, and more. Unfortunately, the environmental coalition at the table did not support this bill, so it was never introduced.
This setback will not keep our state from moving forward — but we must do so by building consensus and setting policies that not only eliminate greenhouse gas emissions, but also diversify our economy, support New Mexico families, and build bridges — not walls — as we move toward a net-zero future.
A preview of additional climate action: One of our highest priorities is bringing as much federal funding as possible to New Mexico for a vibrant and resilient economy and environment. This week, we will submit a Climate Pollution Reduction grant application to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to continue comprehensive climate action and expand our engagement with frontline communities. Across state government, agencies are applying for billions in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act.
Te Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department received an initial $25 million to plug orphaned oil and gas wells, and we’re tracking methane emission reductions through that work. Later this year, the Environment Department will bring clean fuels rules to the Environmental Improvement Board, while evaluating additional opportunities to decarbonize the transportation sector. And we will implement newly passed laws to transform regional water system resiliency and water security for a climate change future.
While our state economy grows and diversifies, our administration remains committed to decarbonizing across the board. Some may view these efforts as progressive while others view them as pragmatic. Regardless, frequent stakeholder collaboration and the occasional compromise are necessary to achieve our ambitious climate goals.
James Kenny is secretary of the Environment Department and Sarah Cottrell Propst, secretary for the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department.