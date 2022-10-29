It’s natural to hear the term “early childhood” and think of pre-kindergarten programs, but it actually encompasses birth to kindergarten, including infants and toddlers. I began my career as an early childhood educator 21 years ago, and based on that experience, I can say emphatically that what happens in those years — from birth to kindergarten — sets the foundation for every grade a child enters through their elementary and high school years.

We have all read or heard about the research indicating that success in earlier developmental years leads to an increased likelihood of success later. But what most people may not know is that kindergarten curriculum today is academic, with inherent expectations of kids requiring them to sit for up to 90 minutes at a time or assuming social emotional skills needed for cooperative learning. If your child enters kindergarten without having learned things like self-regulation or social-emotional health, they are already behind their peers who have received that learning. Waiting until a child is 5 years old to introduce such learning to them is too late.

Of course, parents are a child’s first teacher, but most parents also need to work to provide for their families, let alone spend up to 20 percent of their income on getting the high-quality care and education for their child’s success. Moreover, during the coronavirus pandemic, we parents learned that adding the “teacher” role to our already long and daunting list of responsibilities at home was incredibly difficult.

Carmella Salinas is a mother and educator working in Alcalde.

