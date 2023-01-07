The smartest thing Eagle Nest Mayor Jeff Carr could do is visit Telluride Medical Center. The Colorado ski town has what Mayor Carr wants, but it is not a hospital. It is what has been called a Community Clinic and Emergency Center. I headed the center for two years, hired to solve some big problems.
The physical building is first. Telluride’s was donated by the Idarado Mining Co., later Newmont. Early on, the center bought a small condominium unit to house physicians. The facility had a drive-up emergency ambulance entrance, a trauma room and X-ray. It once had a generator, but that got sold before I came. But there were no overnight beds, so we had a helicopter pad for evacuation to Grand Junction or Cortez.
Now, doctors. Doctors must see to coverage 24/7, so recruitment. You need a bare minimum of two; three is more civilized. I had a world-class, jazzy town to help recruit, and free lodging and a free ski lift pass. Even then, I had to have nearly half of my shifts covered by locum tenens physicians, that is, short-term slots. Someone, a manager, needs to recruit constantly.
Now the qualitative issue. The physicians and registered nurses must be emergency and occupational medicine qualified and certified: ATLS, ACLS, PALS, radiology, and on and on. And there must be malpractice coverage. These credentials do not fall like snow from pine branches.
Now, revenue. There isn’t much, to speak of, owing to low and irregular volume. Telluride has a hospital district that has a mill levy, and one problem I solved was passing an increase to bring in $225,000 per year to fill a yearly deficit. So you’ll need a hospital — Taos or Raton — to help with finance and cash flow. I noticed that Eagle Nest and Colfax County do have a hospital district. That’s good, but the homeowners and businesses would have to vote for a property tax increase.
That brings me back to hospitals — it ain’t going to happen, not for a town of 315 residents, such as Eagle Nest. It will not get an acute care hospital. But if Eagle Nest adjusts its sights, the town could build an emergency clinic, but no overnight beds.
One issue I saw right off the bat in the article on Eagle Nest is trying to use medical care to drive commerce. Sorry, that is backward. First commerce and population, then medical care. And Telluride, plus Mountain Village, has a year-round population of several thousand, and peak population (sorry for the pun) during ski season and summer festivals of 10,000. Still no hospital.
Michael M. Kiley, Ph.D., MPH, is the former manager of the Telluride Medical Center and department manager, Montrose Memorial Hospital. He is a 2021 governor’s appointee as a special projects coordinator II, jurisdiction and redistricting, New Mexico State Ethics Commission.