I’ve got the pioneer gene. Maybe I inherited it. It’s coming in useful during this time of quarantine.
Recently I found a letter from my Italian grandmother, her recipe for making grape jam, the first jam I ever tried. There are charming misspellings.
English was not her first language. She was a smart woman, made to quit school to work the family farm and married off to a much older man. It made her cranky, but didn’t stop her from rising each day to make the daily bread, gnocchi and jam.
My Scottish grandmother was a great cook, but her food was highbrow until she developed early onset dementia. Then it was a crapshoot what might be in the salad dressing. Usually an abundance of curry that had us kids wiping our tongues with paper towels.
The overachieving apricot tree in my backyard makes up the bulk of my jam making. The availability of Meyer lemons in the market is irresistible. My specialty is Meyer lemon marmalade. I make it to send to my out-of-state family each holiday to spread the wealth when we can’t visit. Like now. I am fortunate that I have a husband I like spending time with, four dogs that keep me on my toes, and today, because I found three bags of Meyer lemons in my fridge.
It doesn’t take long to make the jam, but the prep is time-consuming. I peel the lemons rather than grate them, scrape off the bitter white, and chop the rinds fine. Seeding the fruit takes a while, and while cooking it I spend a lot of time picking out the seeds that I missed. It’s messy.
I think of my grandmothers and their grandmothers as I work, and how a wrinkly grape or a partly browned apple or the occasional gnat got thrown in with the mix because in their words, “It’ll cook out” or, “A little protein won’t kill you.”
My Scottish grandmother survived cholera. My Italian grandmother lost a sister to it. Jam variety wasn’t due to whatever was in the market, the fruit was seasonal. It either came from the earth or a generous neighbor. What they made was a treat in snowy winter, a blast of vitamin C when the sky was dark and life seemed to lack all sweetness. Just like now.
