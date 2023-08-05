At a time when politics are more divisive than ever, New Mexicans have meaningful bipartisan change to celebrate. A new state law went into effect June 16 mandating the Motor Vehicle Division no longer suspend driver’s licenses for people simply missing an appearance or payment in minor traffic cases. While this highly technical change may sound tedious, it has an enormous impact.

License suspensions are a severe punishment in a state like ours that relies so heavily on driving. When people lose their license, over 40% also lose their job, and those who are able to find jobs take significant pay cuts. If they continue driving, they risk arrest and incarceration. These consequences are felt even more gravely in our rural communities, where a car is an even greater essential. A survey by the Fines and Fees Justice Center shows that rural and semi-rural areas were 31% more likely to have their license suspended than those from urban areas.

Losing a driver’s license for failing to pay a fine can threaten a family’s livelihood and has tremendous consequences for our state’s economy. According to a 2023 report produced by New Mexico’s Legislative Finance Committee, our state’s labor force participation rate underperforms when compared with most other states. When we consider the reality that we’ve been suspending nearly 1 in 5 driver’s licenses for procedural issues alone, it becomes clear how this overly punitive policy contributes to our state’s economic issues. Further, city and state resources were constantly wasted processing these technicalities.

Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth is a Democrat from Santa Fe. Sen. Crystal Diamond Brantley is a Republican from District 35 in Southern New Mexico. Rep. Christine Chandler, a Democrat, represents District 43 and is from Los Alamos.

