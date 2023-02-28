New Mexico governments face a serious staffing crisis. Many departments and agencies, including those providing life and death services, have vacancy rates of 30% or more. This crisis leads to tragedies in the Children, Youth, Families Department, risks deadly riots in jails, leaves too few folks to answer 911 calls and creates long police response times. Plus, it causes delays in everything from construction inspections to the Motor Vehicle Department.

We appreciate legislators trying to fill vacancies and know they mean well. Unfortunately, there is pressure by well-connected government management insiders to use “double dipping” to avoid addressing the underlying staffing crisis. “Double dippers” draw full retirement while also collecting full pay and benefits — usually for the same work they retired from. Yes, we have to try something, but experience shows double dipping only exacerbates staffing problems. And we know there are effective alternatives.

Double dipping isn’t some innovative policy idea. We tried it in the 2000s. You know what happened: 50- and 60-somethings with decades of experience didn’t rush back to front-line work as the police, firefighters, corrections officers or CYFD investigators we need. Most jumped straight to desk jobs or applied for them as soon as they could. They cried “age discrimination” to the EEOC to avoid the front lines. Double dippers won’t go to a front-line job for long and will use courts to guarantee promotions.

Justin Cheney is the vice president of the New Mexico Professional Firefighters Association, and Carter Bundy is the New Mexico political action representative for AFSCME.