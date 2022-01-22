I moved to the Tiempos Lindos neighborhood back when some 90 acres of open land stretched along the entire length of Morning Drive.
Barbed-wire fencing sectioned off the pasture to alternate grazing for the horses boarded there. A serene and picturesque view from our backyards. The land was eventually sold and left unprotected from drivers seeking to circumnavigate the Agua Fría Street morning backup to get to Airport Road, uprooting plants and leaving tire tracks that would become ruts and then knee-high ravines caused from water runoff. Unnavigable territory left the occasional car stuck in the mud.
Then came an onslaught of some south-side residents using it to rid themselves of their broken and unwanted household items or leaving the refuse from their nighttime revelries. From horse pasture to dump site. Not a pretty picture. The county bought 22 acres of this land using a bond issue voters supported. They fenced the perimeter to keep the bad elements out but, at the same time, locked the remnants of the abuse in. Nothing else was being done about it.
But we, as a community, had to look at it every day, and so we took the initiative to clean it up ourselves. We dragged, hauled, wheeled, carried and picked by hand every sofa, bottle and shard of glass for years until it was done. We rolled up thousands of yards of fencing, filled in the ravines and spread soil regenerator on the barest patches of soil. Now we waited for our open space, our backyard, to come out of shock, flourish and self-perpetuate.
This is not just a plot of dirt and shrubs. Not to us it isn’t. We live here. We should know. The changes that spring brings to this land are nothing short of miraculous. The cactuses grow plump and deep green, their tips dotted with yellow, red and violet buds. Large swaths of the field change color — white, yellow and blue, in accord with the varietals growing there. The animals come out of hibernation — rabbits, prairie dogs, quail, roadrunners, hawks and the occasional coyote.
Already, some of us cannot step outside during a sunset to see the Sangre de Cristo mountains turn crimson red. There is a wall of housing, most recently developed, that blocks the entire view. Already, none of us can step outside our homes to stargaze because lights from encroaching development turned a third of the night sky awash in perpetual twilight. The quality of my life is slowly diminishing.
Take away our open space, and you take away a convenient place to exercise ourselves and our dogs. You take away a place to walk and sort through all the “stuff” that muddles our minds. You take away from nature lovers our observations. You take away our sunset view standing atop the southeast corner of the field. You cannot fairly take away any more from us than what already has been lost. Enough already.
