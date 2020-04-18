With the COVID-19 crisis deepening around him, Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett is calling for a surrender.
On Wednesday, the day San Juan County recorded its 200th positive test, Duckett declared an economic emergency for San Juan County’s largest city and urged Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to reopen businesses at 20 percent capacity.
The next day, the county had 29 more positive cases and three more deaths.
It should go without saying that the mayor’s proposal is unconscionable and dangerous, and it disrespects the health and safety of all Farmington residents but especially its health care workers and first responders, who already have taken so many hits:
- A Farmington nursing home had nine positive cases — two residents and seven employees.
- Farmington Fire Department currently has one positive test and 12 firefighters in quarantine awaiting test results.
- A suspect deliberately coughed on a Farmington police officer responding to a domestic violence call.
- Nine Navajo Police Department employees tested positive this month.
- Four San Juan County first responders are quarantined after having direct contact with a person who tested positive.
Firefighters, paramedics, health care workers and others on the front line of the pandemic risk their lives every day for our communities. There’s no hazard pay for this work and no opt-out choices. In exchange, however, we expect our leaders to do everything in their power to minimize the risks we face.
That’s why the New Mexico Professional Firefighters Association stands firmly opposed to Mayor Duckett’s request and to any other premature call to broadly reopen New Mexico’s economy until we conquer this enemy.
Surrender is not an option. This is no time to reverse course.
