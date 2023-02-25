In 2012, I rushed my 49-year-old husband to our southeastern New Mexico hospital with the classic symptoms of a heart attack. It was 1:30 a.m. “I feel like an elephant is sitting on my chest” my husband told the emergency room doctors. Despite our immediate concerns, they assured us it was pneumonia and admitted him for overnight observation. Four hours later, my husband had a “widow maker” heart attack in the hospital and nearly died.
Despite the hospital advertising its new, state-of-the-art cath lab and cardiology care, my husband was not administered Plavix, a lifesaving medication used to prevent heart attacks. Instead, he was airlifted to Lubbock to receive the care he needed. Severe damage to his heart was preventable, had a cardiologist been available that night in New Mexico.
We later learned there was not a cardiologist on call that night — not because there was a shortage of doctors, but because all the cardiologists were traveling to an out-of-state conference together. I keep hearing about doctors fleeing to other states. What about patients?
This was an unforgivable act of negligence by a corporate hospital chain, and it should be held accountable — not protected by the “caps” that limit the amount insurance companies pay to patients harmed or killed as a result of medical negligence. Negligence, I might add, that changed our lives forever.
My husband can no longer lift things, so my daughter and I load and unload our bales of hay. We now hire out for farm maintenance that my husband used to do. We’ve had to downsize our land, our home and our horses. My husband can no longer live at high altitudes. Our dream of moving to the mountains for our retirement is gone. That’s why I’m sickened at the current debate about the Medical Malpractice Act in the Legislature.
Legislators, we need you to realize that “lowering caps” for insurance companies means less justice for harmed patients and more profit for the insurance industry.
The insurance companies continue to use scare tactics, saying they won’t insure doctors if our medical malpractice law provides fairness to patients. Meanwhile, the insurance industry reported a record $8 billion in profits in the last year. And here we are, baling hay. Despite their record-breaking profits, insurance companies keep raising rates for all of us — not only malpractice insurance, but also car insurance, homeowner insurance and individual medical insurance. We’re all held captive to their piggy banks.
Let’s be clear: Medical malpractice insurance rates are rising because insurance companies want them to, not because New Mexico changed the law two years ago to ensure families like mine receive justice for enduring lifelong harm.
Legislators, stand with the patients you were elected to represent. Hold the insurance companies accountable by resisting changes to the Medical Malpractice Act. Doctors, stand with your patients. We have the same, common enemy — corporate greed. Don’t let insurance companies or corporate hospitals hide behind you to advance their agenda or make you turn your back on your patients. We need you to be brave with us. Tell legislators to hold the insurance companies accountable and resist changes to the Medical Malpractice Act.