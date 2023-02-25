In 2012, I rushed my 49-year-old husband to our southeastern New Mexico hospital with the classic symptoms of a heart attack. It was 1:30 a.m. “I feel like an elephant is sitting on my chest” my husband told the emergency room doctors. Despite our immediate concerns, they assured us it was pneumonia and admitted him for overnight observation. Four hours later, my husband had a “widow maker” heart attack in the hospital and nearly died.

Despite the hospital advertising its new, state-of-the-art cath lab and cardiology care, my husband was not administered Plavix, a lifesaving medication used to prevent heart attacks. Instead, he was airlifted to Lubbock to receive the care he needed. Severe damage to his heart was preventable, had a cardiologist been available that night in New Mexico.

We later learned there was not a cardiologist on call that night — not because there was a shortage of doctors, but because all the cardiologists were traveling to an out-of-state conference together. I keep hearing about doctors fleeing to other states. What about patients?

Patricia Kantrowitz lives in Carlsbad.