As president & CEO of Growing Up New Mexico, formerly United Way of Santa Fe County, increasing opportunities for young children — prenatally through age 5 — and their families to thrive has been my passion for more than 20 years.

During my time in this position, I have learned about the science backing the importance early childhood. Eighty-five percent of the human brain develops in the first five years, and research shows that frequent positive early experiences and interactions, combined with family stability, are critical to future academic outcomes, employment, physical health and mental well-being. I am also fully aware of the high return on investment in quality early childhood programs and services, with every dollar spent delivering a return of seven percent or more.

Most importantly, I have personally seen the direct impacts home visiting, early literacy, child care and pre-K have on families in our communities. When parents and other caregivers are supported and empowered, they become their child’s best teachers and advocates.

Katherine Freeman is the president & CEO of Growing Up New Mexico. Learn more about its work by visiting growingupnm.org.

