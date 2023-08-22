Gail Evans of the Center for Biological Diversity recently published an emotional appeal (“Mr. President: Address the Permian climate bomb, “My View, Aug. 8.)”
She goes through a litany of climate change woes that she seems to blame entirely on the production of fossil fuels. She goes on to say the Biden administration’s “embrace of the fossil fuel industry” is exacerbating “the emergency,” calling on the president and other developed nations to “end all oil and gas production by 2031.”
While facts are no match for emotion and innuendo, let me bring some reality to the conversation.
If the Biden administration is embracing the industry, it’s darn sure news to us. The president has done everything in his constitutional power, if not to deny oil and gas projects, then to delay them. To the small extent this administration has approved oil and gas projects on federal lands, it’s because they are statutorily required to. It’s certainly not because they want to.
Contrary to her insinuation, most of the emissions from oil and gas do not come from production in the Permian Basin or anywhere else. The primary emissions occur when Evans drives her car and heats her home and buys all the stuff that fossil fuels helped manufacture and bring to her door. The president doesn’t need to ban oil and gas production. When Evans and the rest of the world quit consuming fossil fuels, the industry will go away all on its own.
But as long as she continues to need oil and gas, wells have to be drilled somewhere, and they are best drilled here in New Mexico where the environmental regulations are as restrictive as anywhere on the planet, where our landowners get the royalties, where our citizens get the jobs and where our state and local communities get the taxes.
With about 80% of U.S. energy currently coming from fossil fuels, the math clearly shows the impossibility of replacing that with wind and solar EVER (nuclear is the answer), much less by 2031. Evans calls on the president to use his executive powers “to save us from a future of unimaginable climate catastrophe and human suffering.” Unimaginable? Here’s what’s unimaginable — not having energy when you need it.
George Sharpe is a New Mexico native and the investment manager for Merrion Oil & Gas in Farmington.