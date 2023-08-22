Gail Evans of the Center for Biological Diversity recently published an emotional appeal (“Mr. President: Address the Permian climate bomb, “My View, Aug. 8.)”

She goes through a litany of climate change woes that she seems to blame entirely on the production of fossil fuels. She goes on to say the Biden administration’s “embrace of the fossil fuel industry” is exacerbating “the emergency,” calling on the president and other developed nations to “end all oil and gas production by 2031.”

While facts are no match for emotion and innuendo, let me bring some reality to the conversation.

George Sharpe is a New Mexico native and the investment manager for Merrion Oil & Gas in Farmington.

