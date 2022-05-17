A first draft of the U.S. Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked earlier this month. Alito states the Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood decisions that have been precedents for over 50 years must be overturned.
In the same week, the Taliban in Afghanistan decreed Afghan women must cover their faces in public, ideally with the traditional burqa. This garment completely covers a woman’s face, as dictated by the Taliban.
Both of these actions — the possible Supreme Court decision and the Taliban’s decree — subjugate women. We know the Taliban exist in Afghanistan, but now we know the Taliban’s philosophy of restricting women’s rights and freedoms is alive in the U.S. Supreme Court and in our own country.
What does the subjugation of women mean? If this decision passes, it brings U.S. women under the control of men in this country. With many states having trigger laws already on the books, women will be criminalized for an abortion even for rape.
A young girl in high school or a woman in college or beyond could be raped and the woman will be forced to carry that pregnancy to term or go to jail. She could die in pregnancy, or if she survives, her future opportunities will be limited. What about her life, her body, her education, her future and dreams? Does this not matter for women in this country, or are we just here on this planet to procreate? And what about the male? What about the rapist who got her pregnant? His opportunities probably are not limited. This is subjugation.
The radicals running this country are religious zealots — a Taliban on the U.S. Supreme Court and in the GOP. Women and men must unite and speak up now against limits to women’s reproductive rights. Protest, get involved, vote and make your voice heard.