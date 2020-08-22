Recently, I wrote an email to both Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Secretary Kathyleen Kunkel of the New Mexico Department of Health to request clarification about the details of the "Public Health Emergency Order" most recently updated July 30.
To my mind, there is too much contradiction contained in the order, and here's why:
The order states that "all New Mexicans should be staying in their homes for all but the most essential activities and services," and yet upon further reading, the list of "essential activities and services" includes airlines and public transportation; grooming, day care and boarding of pets; visits to the gym, hair salons, barbers and group-fitness businesses; and limited seating in outdoor patronage of restaurants and bars, to mention but a few of a lengthy list.
These exceptions in allowing New Mexicans to leave their homes and basically carry on most normal activities only serve to send the wrong message. The emphasis should be on keeping people apart, as that is how COVID-19 moves through the population: by people being together.
Each person we come into contact with represents all of the other people that individual has been around, whether at the gym, the dog groomer or outdoor seating at a bar or restaurant.
For instance: When I remove my mask outdoors at a restaurant while talking to my server, my dining companion whom I haven't seen in three weeks and within earshot of the busser across the room — only three people, yes, but I am essentially in the presence of potentially hundreds of other people who have been in contact with those three — it's exponential.
Obviously, the virus isn't going to hold off being in my midst as I'm unmasked to eat my meal and converse. The virus is likely in the air all around us .
Being in public at any time wearing a mask, keeping social distance and washing one's hands upon returning home are good safety measures but are no guarantee the virus won't be contracted. People who sicken with COVID-19 to whatever degree are also at high risk of living the rest of their lives with serious health problems associated with the virus. Some people die. Is fulfilling our personal desires worth this?
The business community has every right to expect that the federal government do all it can to protect against loss of income while we temporarily shut down the economy as we remain sequestered for say, six to eight weeks. In tandem, the governor and the health secretary need to mandate that New Mexico is in a state of emergency, which requires that we all "lock down" unless venturing out for groceries or medical needs while also strictly enforcing mask requirements in public.
Lujan Grisham and Kunkel need to revisit the Public Health Emergency Order so it reflects the dire circumstances New Mexico is experiencing. The order should be a clear message that public mingling anywhere is prohibited, with exceptions made for workers essential for food production and other work essential to our basic personal and civic health.
This is clear leadership from our state government that we sorely need at this time.
