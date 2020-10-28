I was elated when the Public Regulation Commission recently opted for the 100 percent renewable energy and storage replacement power option for the San Juan Generating Station. This decision represents a transformative leap forward for New Mexico’s people, land and air.
It represents hundreds of good paying jobs for northern New Mexico and it represents the power of democracy in action. PRC commissioners paid attention to the voices and needs of their constituents, listened to the advice of all parties, including Coalition for Clean Affordable Energy and New Energy Economy (NEE) and, carefully followed the recommendations of the hearing examiners and made a decision in the best interests of New Mexico’s future.
Perhaps they were influenced by Navajo Nation, Jicarilla Apache, McKinley and Rio Arriba county citizens who advocated in favor of the economic prosperity (700+ jobs!) that the 100 percent renewable power brings to northern New Mexico. No doubt they were influenced by concern for the well-being of their children and grandchildren. The important point is that the commissioners were listening.
The process of reaching this decision also highlights the dangers inherent in Constitutional Amendment 1 on the upcoming November ballot. The proposed amendment eliminates this democratic representation, instead replacing the elected officers with three commissioners appointed by the governor.
Proponents of Constitutional Amendment 1 claim that we need “qualified experts” on the PRC. The PRC just made one of the most important decisions in the last 20 years, correctly: 100 percent renewables!
Proponents argue (including respected Senator Peter Wirth, SFNM, 9/27/2020): “special interests and big money” shouldn’t rule, except they do under MLG’s administration. If your vote didn’t matter the powerful elite wouldn’t be trying to take it away. Democrats shouldn’t be asking us to disengage civically, especially at this time.
Proponents argue: “just as public health experts guided Governor Lujan Grisham’s decision-making in the fight against COVID-19, there is a proposal on the ballot this fall to put public utility experts on our PRC.” While I applaud the science and data driven decisions of the governor in response to COVID, I am downright disturbed that her administration has failed to apply the same medical, social, and moral standards when it comes to regulating industry.
I have no confidence that this governor’s appointments will protect New Mexicans because her appointees have made decisions that in fact threaten our health and welfare. Here are a few examples:
The governor’s appointed Oil Conservation Division just passed a “produced water” (radioactive toxic waste water) rule that states: “research using produced water is to be encouraged through pilot projects.” FACT: Use of produced water has been banned in four states because it is a threat to health and the environment.
The governor’s appointed New Mexico Environment Department’s (NMED) “new” draft methane rule exempts 95 percent of all gas oil and gas wells from regulation. Environmental Defense Fund estimates methane from the Permian Basin is leaking at three times the national average of methane emissions, exacerbating climate disruption.
Ozone regularly exceeds Environmental Protection Agency limits in Eddy and Lea County and is worsening, and state environmental regulators regularly rubber-stamps permits for new facilities. I’m unaware of one facility that has been rejected because of environmental, climate or health reasons.
Where is the “science” and qualified data behind these irresponsible decisions?
The problem is the people the governor has appointed to oversee industry have been “smart" and “professional” in the sense that they are articulate and not corrupt (as in accepting kickbacks or being on the "take"), but they have given industry a complete pass! I urge my fellow New Mexicans to vote NO on Constitutional Amendment 1.
Rainy Upton is a member of Working Families Party and I am active with the Democratic Party.
