After living in New Mexico for 25 years, I retired to Ecuador nearly a decade ago, planning my long and happy final years surrounded by beauty in an inexpensive part of the world. Once there, the reality of Ecuador hit — a corrupt government, rising poverty and total chaos. After six years away, I relocated back to Albuquerque — the true Land of Enchantment.
I have been reading about the real motivation behind New Energy Economy’s opposition to the Avangrid/PNM merger. It gave me flashbacks to those years in Ecuador. Having experienced it firsthand, the ill effects of a government with too much power, I can tell you — we do not want the government running our electrical grid. It’s far too important for our everyday lives.
In fact, the Ecuadorian government during the pandemic finally opened the opportunities for private companies to construct and run electric facilities. Even one of the most corrupt governments on the planet realizes it can’t do it alone. Why on Earth does Mariel Nanasi of New Energy Economy think she’s the voice of reason and she knows better than all the organizations that approve of the merger?
I’ve read the coverage on the merger and the benefits it will provide people like me. Having lived elsewhere, I know that we pay some of the lowest electricity rates in the world, and I hope the Public Regulation Commissioners see New Energy Economy for what it really is — an organization that wants to end utilities and have the government take them over. Please don’t let that happen, or I will have to find another place to spend my golden years.