Eric Griego’s recent op-ed (“The GOP had its turn in New Mexico,” Oct. 9) is replete with the doublespeak New Mexicans have come to expect from far-left organizations as they attempt to distract from their 100-year record of failure in our state.
The truth is that the New Mexico state government has never been under Republican control, despite Griego’s assertion to the contrary. For 28 of the last 50 years, Democrats have held a trifecta, that is control of the governorship, House and Senate.
In the last two years, the New Mexico Legislature has accelerated its embrace of failed policies that have kept us at the bottom of the good lists for the better part of a century. If we don’t make a change and bring fresh thinking to state government, we’ll wake up one day and it will be too late.
After turning a record surplus into a billion-dollar deficit, shedding tens of thousands of jobs, and soaring COVID-19 cases despite some of the harshest lockdown measures in the nation, it’s clear New Mexico is headed in the wrong direction. It’s time to turn around.
Respect New Mexico is committed to ensuring that the state government fulfills its most basic promises: to preserve our ways of life, to protect our families and to help all generations prosper. That’s the deal we’ve signed up to support because it’s a deal all New Mexicans deserve — a Fair Deal.
Wage earners in New Mexico deserve to keep more of their hard-earned paychecks. As the result of our outdated gross-receipts tax system, we have one of the highest total sales and excise tax as a percentage of personal income in the nation. We must reform our tax code to stop the unfair double and triple taxation of goods and services.
We must also lighten the burden of taxes on families by reducing — or even eliminating — the income tax for working families. Additionally, New Mexico is also one of only 13 states that taxes seniors’ Social Security benefits — a practice Republicans will seek to end with legislation during the 2021 session.
Crime is also a problem that weighs down communities across the state. We all know that our crime problem will not be solved with a silver-bullet solution, but the lack of seriousness the Legislature has paid to the serious and pressing problem is inexcusable. We must do more to protect our citizens and communities.
That includes fixing the bail system to eliminate the revolving door for repeat offenders while respecting the intent of voters who didn’t want to see people incarcerated because they couldn’t post cash bail. We also need to respect people’s ability to change and reclaim their lives through drug abuse and behavioral health services, reducing recidivism and developing a comprehensive plan to reduce homelessness statewide.
Like all New Mexicans, we are proud of our state and its history, heritage and traditions. Those aspects — and differences between communities — are what makes our state a unique and special place. The destruction of the obelisk in Santa Fe was a sad reminder that there are people who seek division for division’s sake. We must fight to preserve our state’s culture, including our freedom of speech and religion, and the right to live our lives, lead our families and run our communities the way we see fit.
If you’re tired of politics dividing us, if you’re wary of those who want to turn our state into something it’s not, and if you want to see the place you love finally get off the bottom of all the good lists, join us and vote for Respect New Mexico.
Raye Byford is a retired law enforcement officer who served for 28 years. He is running for House District 47. Learn more at Facebook.com/SFforRaye.
