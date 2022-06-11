Justifiably, New Mexico’s largest-ever wildfire has caused strong emotions, including frustration,
rage and unimaginable sorrow. In such a scenario, it’s unfortunate that a New Mexico state senator would see this wave of pain as an opportunity to blame radical environmentalists and poor management for all the heartbreak (“Manage wildland to protect climate,” My View, May 22).
In the piece, the senator also theorizes that logging and preventive grazing can sufficiently reduce forest fuels and minimize wildfire. New Mexico’s last big logging episode exhausted our supply of marketable timber and caused sawmills to close down. These many years later, trees are still too small to sustain industry over the long term.
The senator should know this. And he should know that many good people have been working hard in recent years to make our forests safer and more resilient. These people include Forest Service staff and partners, restoration contractors, tribal and rural community leaders, and yes, even environmentalists.
The senator’s right about one thing: There are definitely a lot of trees. Across large spans of forest, precipitation has a tougher time reaching the ground through thickening ladder fuels. The darkest stands produce fewer and fewer aspens and shrubs, and less grass for livestock and wildlife to eat. So I appreciate the senator’s recognition of the importance of fuels reduction.
Especially in light of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, we must remember that prescribed burning is critical to effective fuels reduction. Prescribed burning should be conducted under safe conditions, with attention to protocols and prevailing science. It should be implemented with adequate manpower in the event that things don’t go as planned. Though very rarely, burning can produce mistakes and even tragedies. Mistakes should be met with serious introspection, if not the rolling of heads. We can hold all these truths in the same hand.
As we do, we should hold another truth, that during a normal year, controlled ignitions occur on our forests every single day from April through November. I’m talking about campfires. Just like the Forest Service implementing prescribed burns, campfire practitioners weigh threats against benefits before acting on their judgments. As with the service, these judgments are sometimes flawed. And like the service, the majority of mistakes amount to nothing, while a tiny minority become disasters.
But in contrast to the Forest Service, or so it would appear, the campfire-igniting public isn’t accountable for the damage it does when eruptions occur under its watch. There’s no line of command above hundreds of illegal fire pits and abandoned beds of smoking coals, nor even a minimum of public pressure brought to bear. With very few exceptions, there are no heads to roll; it’s the forests and not the perpetrators that pay the price.
Should we ban all campfires then? Or worse, taking negligent recreation as a given, should we close our forests to all recreation until we can fool-proof our campfire procedures? It might be worth considering, but given the pushback that resulted from the Forest Service doing just that, and with Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire still raging no less, it would appear closure isn’t a solution we’re prepared to live with.
Eliminating, or even reducing, prescribed burning is no more of a solution. The benefits far outweigh the risks, incredible as that may seem in light of over 300,000 burned acres. Science tells us that our water supplies, soil and wildlife are in the grips of historic drought. Meanwhile, our values still tell us that healthy forests give meaning to our lives. Increasingly, prescribed burning will keep visiting a healthy forest within our reach.