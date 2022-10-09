Bang. That’s what a gunshot sounds like on TV. In reality, it’s more of a pop. Unless it’s whizzing by your head; I’ve been told that sounds more like a snap.

Meeting after meeting, procedure after procedure, and all we’re left with as educators is a sense of fear. On what day is a student, a kid — a good kid, even — going to bring a gun to school? On what day is some psycho adult with a gun going to decide today is the day — the end for us all?

The reality is much harsher than our fears. The reality is that there is absolutely nothing that can prepare us for a situation like that. Don’t quote me on that — I stole it from someone else. But it’s true.

Aurelia Valente is a biology educator at Santa Fe High School.

Popular in the Community