I am writing to express my thoughts regarding a real estate developer coming into our Sol y Lomas community with a development plan that will, I believe, forever and irrevocably change our beautiful landscape.
I am not against developers. In Santa Fe, we have beautiful examples of work created by extremely talented professionals building homes and businesses that reflect the creativity and charm of our city. And we certainly have need for more housing, especially affordable housing. But this is not the case with the current proposed development plan for Sol y Lomas. The developer is requesting a zoning change from R-1 to R-3, which would allow him, if the zoning is changed, to use 9.7 acres to build 25 homes (with the potential of 50 structures, if a casita is added to each property) on land long zoned for one house per acre.
The following are a few of my concerns regarding the proposed zoning change leading to the addition of these 25 additional homes. First, many of us who live here believe we are the stewards of this land and are responsible for thinking and caring about it for future generations. We have an obligation to act thoughtfully and judiciously, especially when making decisions with potentially long-lasting effects. This is particularly true for those whom we trust to act as public servants — our elected officials and the city and county government staff who support them.
Second, it is our understanding that new residents may be allowed to drill their own water wells, thus reducing the already-imperiled water table and increasing the possibility that the wells of current residents could run dry. In purchasing their lots, existing residents relied on current zoning, with its judicious balance regarding issues of traffic, water, housing density, historic preservation and landscape connectivity at its foundation. This reliance, and the expectations of others in the Santa Fe community, are now threatened.
Third, if this project is approved, visitors to our beautiful city who exit Interstate 25 onto Old Pecos Trail will have their first impression of Santa Fe tragically transformed from the pastoral impression that exists today into the beginnings of urban sprawl.
It is not just that there would be irreparable harm done to the wildlife that live alongside us and the very real danger of current residents not having enough water. Traffic on West Zia Road would be affected, with perhaps 25-50 more cars entering and exiting this road multiple times per day. That would affect current residents and visitors who walk these roads for exercise. We can also anticipate increased noise levels. Again, the personality and charm of the Sol y Lomas neighborhood would be forever changed.
Our city representatives have an obligation to represent the needs of constituents and not those of outsiders who do not pay taxes here, have no stake in the use of our services and do not participate in our daily struggles. The developer has no interest in preserving our Santa Fe lifestyle, the character of our community, local history and its representative landscapes, sensitive wildlife, or anything fundamental to the community’s happiness and peace of mind.
Elected officials and staff, we will be taking note of your forthcoming decisions. Remember, you were elected to be our voice, so be our voice. Be our heart. Be our concern. Do the right thing.