I was a poor, 20-year-old college student in 1976 when I developed terrible pain in my lower abdomen accompanied by unusual bleeding, and after several days of suffering, visited my local Planned Parenthood, where I knew I could receive free care.
The kind woman who gently examined me said she thought I had pelvic inflammatory disease, a bacterial infection that spreads through multiple reproductive organs and can be quite serious. Out of caution, she referred me to a local OB-GYN doctor for treatment.
This doctor, whom I had never before met, examined me. It was unusually painful, likely due to the infection. I felt vulnerable and frightened.
“You’ve had an abortion!” he accused me, as I lay exposed on his exam table. “That’s the source of this infection.”
“No,” I said, shocked. “I haven’t had an abortion!”
He continued to insist I had undergone an abortion (by then legal, due to Roe v. Wade) and that I was lying. There was no other way I could have gotten the infection, he said.
I don’t remember much of the rest of that appointment, only that I got a prescription for antibiotics, and left feeling humiliated, shamed and confused — and still suffering tremendous pain.
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, I recalled that experience and realized it was an ominous portent. Today, in some states, a woman with the symptoms I then had might similarly be accused of having had an abortion and subjected to state-mandated examinations by unfamiliar medical personnel. She could possibly be convicted and imprisoned for supposedly violating the state law against abortion. This is reality today.
The doctor who examined me that day in 1976 was wrong. Abortion is not a leading or even common cause of pelvic inflammatory disease. When abortion is implicated in PID, it is generally because it was performed by untrained professionals and without proper sterile protocols — in other words, an illegal, backroom abortion sought by a woman desperate to end a pregnancy she cannot support, for any number of reasons — the kind of life-threatening abortion women in many states will now be forced to seek.
I am now 65 years old, and I am still angry about that college experience. I was seriously sick and in pain, young and without emotional support, and that physician mistreated me, presumably based on his own political beliefs about abortion. He did not inform me about the risks attendant to PID, including infertility, or what to expect as I recovered, such as the danger signs that might indicate I needed further care. His treatment was not just unkind, but incompetent and morally reprehensible.
I never had to have an abortion. I was well-educated about the risk of pregnancy and had begun taking contraceptive precautions as a very young woman. But I would have made the choice to have an abortion if I felt it necessary, and I support the right of every woman to make decisions about her own capacity to give birth to and raise a child.
During my college years, I joined the National Organization for Women. I wrote letters to lawmakers. I read feminist authors. I wrote for a feminist newspaper. I marched in favor of women’s rights, including the Equal Rights Amendment, equal pay for equal work and abortion rights. With other women, I met with the local district attorney to persuade him that the way women who had been sexually assaulted were treated by law enforcement must be changed.
Some 20 years later, when I was working for The New Mexican, I once heard a young female reporter say aloud in the newsroom, “Oh, I’m not a feminist.” I was flabbergasted. How did she think she came to have her job and a professional career before her, if not for the work of feminists? I pray the young women of today are smarter than she was, realize what is at stake and get to work to regain the hard-won women’s rights now lost, or in danger of being lost.
I despair at the backlash against women that is occurring in this country, from the highest court of the land to state legislatures. I call on all women, and men who claim to support women’s rights, to put your money where your mouths are: Support candidates who support women’s rights and vote for them in November.