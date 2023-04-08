On Monday, the Aging and Long-Term Services Department and Area Agency on Aging informed senior centers across the state there would be an end to grab-and-go or drive-thru lunches. We were told this happens April 14.

I am dismayed we didn’t have notification before a newsletter was sent out or the time to ease people off the system and find additional resources in advance. I understand the senior socializing is important, but everyone isn’t lucky enough to do it. It is also required that all paperwork be done on the senior center premises, or an employee must go to a senior’s home. Have I mentioned the world is short-staffed at the moment?

Many senior centers have experienced growth during the pandemic. We have forged new relationships with seniors who came to rely on us. The grab-and-go option offers our nation’s elders a safer, healthier alternative that many fast-food restaurants don’t offer, or not at no or a low price.

Bernadette Lauritzen is the executive director of the Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization. The Betty Ehart Senior Center will celebrate its 25th birthday May 1 with a staff morale fundraiser.

Recommended for you