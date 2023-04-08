On Monday, the Aging and Long-Term Services Department and Area Agency on Aging informed senior centers across the state there would be an end to grab-and-go or drive-thru lunches. We were told this happens April 14.
I am dismayed we didn’t have notification before a newsletter was sent out or the time to ease people off the system and find additional resources in advance. I understand the senior socializing is important, but everyone isn’t lucky enough to do it. It is also required that all paperwork be done on the senior center premises, or an employee must go to a senior’s home. Have I mentioned the world is short-staffed at the moment?
Many senior centers have experienced growth during the pandemic. We have forged new relationships with seniors who came to rely on us. The grab-and-go option offers our nation’s elders a safer, healthier alternative that many fast-food restaurants don’t offer, or not at no or a low price.
If you are 60 and older, ask about the free services available from your local senior center. I also ask that you contact the Aging and Long-Term Services Department to file a complaint. The number is 800-432-2080. Or email Denise.King@state.nm.us.
While this might not affect you, there are many people across the state who need this service, even though they are not frail enough to qualify for home-delivered meals. Having no hope for a change, I asked my own community members to consider donating low-sodium soups, lower-sugar cereals, oatmeal, juices, shelf-stable milk and other easy-to-prepare items. Many centers have senior pantries. We have many people who struggle. The loss of free meals could hurt so many.
My time is short in my current role, but I am asking seniors across the state to step up and let your voice be heard. I am not always so vocal, but if I can fall on the sword to help other senior centers achieve our most important goal — feeding seniors — then my work here is done.
No, it is not easy to offer both indoor and drive-thru dining, but most of us are willing to do it because that is what our people need. Yes, the costs are higher for the specialized trays we are required to use, but our state just spent 60 days deciding what is important. How did that go for the people who built this state?
Bernadette Lauritzen is the executive director of the Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization. The Betty Ehart Senior Center will celebrate its 25th birthday May 1 with a staff morale fundraiser.