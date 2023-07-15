Congratulations to The New Mexican for publishing The Washington Post editorial (“Biden needs a new strategy for Venezuela,” July 8) about conditions in Venezuela. It would be an enormous accomplishment if President Joe Biden could bring enough international pressure on Venezuela’s brutal dictator, Nicolas Maduro, to restore dignity and prosperity.
Venezuela is a potentially rich country. The 2022 BP Statistical Review of World Energy estimated it had 304 billion barrels of proven oil reserves, the largest of any country in the world. Despite these riches, Venezuela is in crisis both economically and in terms of democracy, to the extent 7 million Venezuelans have fled. That is 25% of the country’s total population. It would be the rough equivalent of 80 million Americans fleeing the United States.
There is another Venezuelan issue not mentioned in the editorial that is equally important and perhaps more capable of resolution — the plight of the tens of thousands of Venezuelans who have traveled almost 3,000 miles through some of the world’s most hostile territory to reach the U.S. border in hopes of achieving asylum status, finding work and beginning new lives.
Over the last 10 months, I have had the opportunity to meet, interview and photograph hundreds of Venezuelans, often in the most difficult situations. In September, I watched a surge of some 400 cross the Rio Grande and turn themselves in to the Border Patrol for processing.
When Title 42 went into effect, hundreds camped on the riverbank in Juárez hoping Title 42 would be lifted. This camp eventually grew to about 1,500 people. Later, Venezuelans packed the small shelter at the Sacred Heart church in El Paso, while many also slept on the sidewalks.
On May 10, we drove to the site in Juárez of the terrible March 27 fire that killed 40 migrants. Tents were lined up on the pavement across from the building, mostly containing Venezuelan families. A 16-year-old girl named Ana told us that she, her father and her younger sister, Fatima, had spent two months traveling up from Venezuela and then two months in a Mexican government shelter. The shelter was so terrible they decided to pitch their tent on the sidewalk instead.
I mention these encounters because the optimism and perseverance these Venezuelans displayed in every one of these harsh situations was amazing. Those qualities ought to be recognized, and we should make a special effort to alleviate the situation these Venezuelans are in. Here are some options.
In terms of initial asylum hearings, give priority to those who are actually at the border as opposed to those who might be applying from their home country. Do these hearings in person, as the Border Patrol was doing with great efficiency when I observed the surge in September 2022.
Ease up on the work requirements for those Venezuelans who do pass their initial asylum tests and are allowed into the U.S. pending their final judicial hearing. They need work and money; we need workers.
Devise a guest-worker program for Venezuelans, especially the many young men who are now trapped in places like Juárez. This will be more complicated than dealing with Mexican workers because of the greater distances involved, but it could be done.
Beef up staffing for the initial asylum processing and the final judicial hearings. Many of these cases are no-brainers. No one would make the long, expensive and very dangerous trip from Venezuela if they weren’t fleeing horrendous conditions in their home country.
Beef up the shelters on both sides of the border. On July 6 and 7, we met two Venezuelans in the only viable shelter in Palomas, Mexico (population 4,700), 70 miles west of Juárez. The small living area has only five double-decker bunk beds, hardly adequate for the numbers of migrants coming north.
Yes, diplomacy on an international level is essential, and let’s hope President Biden’s efforts are successful. At the same time, let’s not forget those Venezuelans who are already on our border.
Morgan Smith has been traveling to the border at least monthly for the past 12 years to both document and assist a number of humanitarian organizations there. He can be reached at Morgan-smith@comcast.net.