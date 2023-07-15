Congratulations to The New Mexican for publishing The Washington Post editorial (“Biden needs a new strategy for Venezuela,” July 8) about conditions in Venezuela. It would be an enormous accomplishment if President Joe Biden could bring enough international pressure on Venezuela’s brutal dictator, Nicolas Maduro, to restore dignity and prosperity.

Venezuela is a potentially rich country. The 2022 BP Statistical Review of World Energy estimated it had 304 billion barrels of proven oil reserves, the largest of any country in the world. Despite these riches, Venezuela is in crisis both economically and in terms of democracy, to the extent 7 million Venezuelans have fled. That is 25% of the country’s total population. It would be the rough equivalent of 80 million Americans fleeing the United States.

There is another Venezuelan issue not mentioned in the editorial that is equally important and perhaps more capable of resolution — the plight of the tens of thousands of Venezuelans who have traveled almost 3,000 miles through some of the world’s most hostile territory to reach the U.S. border in hopes of achieving asylum status, finding work and beginning new lives.

Morgan Smith has been traveling to the border at least monthly for the past 12 years to both document and assist a number of humanitarian organizations there. He can be reached at Morgan-smith@comcast.net.

