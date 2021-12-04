Please do not forget the gig workers. With the current talk of reducing or modifying the New Mexico’s gross receipts tax, the tax status of the many tens of thousands of gig workers in the state needs to be addressed. While gig workers are currently classified as contractors under state law, there is a lengthy list of issues that make it clear that in reality, gig workers are neither employees nor traditional contractors. It is clear to me that both the state and federal government need to address these issues and make a new classification of workers.
For the moment, however, let’s focus on gig workers and the gross receipts tax. Traditional contractors can choose to include the GRT amount hidden within the total bill that they charge their customers, or, as most contractors surely do, they can add the GRT to the total bill and effectively let their customers pay the tax, which is also how most stores handle this tax. Gig workers have no such choice. There is absolutely no mechanism for them to charge the tax to either the end customer or the gig companies. They do not have any direct financial relationship with the end customer, and while they are legally subcontracting from the gig companies, the jobs they are offered and their contracts with these companies are effectively take it or leave it, giving them little to no power to ask for changes to any element of these contracts, including the GRT.
In reality, gig workers are more like restaurant workers than traditional contractors, with much of their pay coming via customer tips. Of the money they receive from gig companies, the bulk of that is to compensate them for miles driven. However, all the money they do receive (base pay or related compensation, mileage and tips) is subject to GRT. While other states have sales tax, that is not something gig workers have to deal with. Thus, in New Mexico, depending on what city they operate in, gig workers make about 5 percent to 8 percent less than they do in other states. On top of that, I suspect that nearly half of New Mexico gig workers, once considered front-line workers whose efforts often protect the more vulnerable, don’t even know they are supposed to pay the GRT. Most will eventually face the nightmare of a significant bill or an audit from the New Mexico Tax and Revenue Department asking them for that gross receipts tax money, which was long ago spent in trying to make ends meet.
While I have many thoughts on possible changes to the gross receipts tax for gig workers, I would ask that the state at a minimum consider waiving this tax on the tips gig workers receive, which would be much like the waiver that is in the current law for restaurant workers. More money in the hands of low-income gig workers would only stir the economy. Moreover, gig companies should support this change, as it would make workers in New Mexico more willing to take the jobs they are offering.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.