Wednesday’s editorial (“Texas’ recklessness bad for New Mexico,” Our View, March 3) was a spurious commentary lacking much in terms of scientific analysis. Not only disparaging to Texans generally, who are certainly the largest external driver of Santa Fe and New Mexico’s tourism economy, but continuing the ever-fearful admonitions of COVID-19 infections to its readers.
Perhaps Texas and other states appreciate the science that the coronavirus, like the seasonal flu, is an RNA virus, and as such prone to mutation and changes. This is different than the DNA viruses such as smallpox. The RNA viruses have animal “reservoirs;” if somehow it is pushed out of human populations, it will likely live on in fruit bats and ferret populations and many other potential animal hosts only to return to infect humans again. Vaccines will lower transmission rates and the overall infection rates but will not eliminate the threat forever.
So New Mexico’s shutdown path to get close to zero infections may well be a fool’s errand. The most recent turquoise color addition to the red/yellow/green framework still has businesses not fully operational. Why? because seemingly infections are not at zero quite yet. So when does New Mexico fully reopen? And will it immediately shut down again upon the first new infections from a mutated coronavirus?
Texas, instead, is looking at hospitalizations. From the beginning of the crisis, no governor wanted to be in the lens of the 24/7 cable news channels for having overflowing hospitals. The shocking images of northern Italy early last year were enough to scare them all. As tracked daily by Johns Hopkins, Texas total hospital beds, including ICU, are at 73 percent capacity (results as of March 2).
COVID-19 cases represent roughly 8 percent of this 73 percent. Note that in normal years, hospital utilization runs around 70 percent on average in Texas and elsewhere in the country. So with the combination of immunity for those already infected and vaccinations to the most vulnerable groups that would more likely require hospitalizations, Texas is not seeing a risk that hospital capacity will be stretched even if infections in the overall population increase from its reopening announcement.
By the way, New Mexico (same Johns Hopkins source) is at 54 percent total bed utilization with 5 percent COVID-19 cases therein. Let’s open up already. Follow the statistics and the science.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.