Hydrogen developers based in New Mexico want to convince us that hydrogen, regardless of how it’s produced, can safely move us onto a clean energy path. They dangle the “hundreds of billions of dollars, and hundreds of thousands of jobs, in the U.S.” in front of us that they hope the hydrogen market will produce. And they urge your readers to focus on the end product — “clean hydrogen” — rather than on the means of production.
The oil and gas industry, the biggest promoter of blue hydrogen, is hoping there are enough gullible politicians in New Mexico who will succumb to these same arguments in order to throw the industry a lifeline with the Governor’s Hydrogen Hub Act.
In August 2021, researchers from Cornell and Stanford Universities published a peer-reviewed study on the climate effects of hydrogen; their findings (visit bit.ly/3qDF9oE to read more) should resoundingly close the lid on the blue hydrogen hype. They concluded the greenhouse gas footprint of blue hydrogen was more than 20 percent greater than burning natural gas or coal for heat.
Although green hydrogen could eventually play a role in energy storage or powering certain types of transportation — such as aircraft or long-haul trucks, a hydrogen economy that relies on natural gas could be very damaging to the climate, and at current costs, it would also be very expensive.
New Mexico’s future is not to be found in dirty blue hydrogen but in our immense wealth of talent to unlock solar and wind power. New Mexico can and should be a leader in clean, renewable energy.
Discerning between the fossil fuel industry’s hyperbole and the clear scientific evidence will be critically important if we are going to have a shot at meeting the governor’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions from every sector by 2050.
