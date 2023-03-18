We hope the proposed Public Service Company of New Mexico/Avangrid merger makes it back to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission. The former PRC’s decision to reject the merger could be one of the biggest failures in the state’s history.

IBEW 611 has been and continues to be supportive of the merger because of the benefits it will provide, not only for our union members but for all New Mexicans.

The governor, our legislators and the utilities have committed to the Energy Transition Act and to having New Mexico lead the nation in renewable energy production. Given that commitment, why wouldn’t we want to partner with one of the leading renewable energy companies on the planet?

Pete Trujillo is the business manager for IBEW LU611.