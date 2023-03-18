We hope the proposed Public Service Company of New Mexico/Avangrid merger makes it back to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission. The former PRC’s decision to reject the merger could be one of the biggest failures in the state’s history.
IBEW 611 has been and continues to be supportive of the merger because of the benefits it will provide, not only for our union members but for all New Mexicans.
The governor, our legislators and the utilities have committed to the Energy Transition Act and to having New Mexico lead the nation in renewable energy production. Given that commitment, why wouldn’t we want to partner with one of the leading renewable energy companies on the planet?
Just last week, Avangrid announced a $30 million purchase from Albuquerque’s Array Technologies. That company employs hundreds of New Mexicans. And Avangrid has promised many more purchases like this one — which means even more high-paying jobs for the state.
The merger will bring more than $300 million in benefits to the state, including direct savings to all PNM ratepayers, the guarantee of at least 150 jobs with an average salary of $80,000, $15 million to economic development projects, $1 million to an apprenticeship program, which benefits our members, and $1 million to STEM scholarships to benefit our young people and the state’s future.
For all the naysayers out there, think twice. This is an amazing opportunity. Let’s not blow this second chance.
Pete Trujillo is the business manager for IBEW LU611.