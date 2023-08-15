Those who have proposed, and those in favor of, what I see as a progressive transfer tax on home sales in Santa Fe apparently blame the shortage of affordable housing only on buyers of homes costing more than $1 million.
According to ordinance co-sponsor City Councilor Jamie Cassutt, a large part of the cause of displacement of our older population is people moving here from out of state, paying high housing prices. Daniel Werwath, executive director of New Mexico Inter-Faith Housing, says the cause is huge pressure from outside capital into our community, pulling housing prices away from local workers. He refers to these buyers as “people with outsized financial wealth.”
But Santa Fe, the City Different, is not the “city unique.” Estimates vary, but the National Association of Realtors estimates the United States is experiencing a housing shortage of between 5.5 million and 6.8 million units. Part of the problem goes back to the housing crash of 2008. After that, many homebuilders went out of business. Economists say we didn’t build enough properties for over a decade.
According to Robert Dietz, chief economist of the National Association of Home Builders, the industry is “suffering from a lack of construction labor, a lack of available lots, a lack of lumber and building materials, a lack of lending to builders and developers, and local laws and zoning requirements adding to the costs builders incur. About a quarter of the final price of a new home is regulatory costs.”
Minimum lot sizes and setback requirements increase the cost of land — and that reduces the number of units that can be built. That is yet another challenge to building affordable housing.
It is divisive and punitive to blame the affordable housing crisis in Santa Fe on one segment of the populace. Surely a City Council that just spent $4 million of taxpayer money completing a state-mandated audit that was 18 months late could develop a new and better solution.
According to The Santa Fe New Mexican, such a tax was tried in 2007 for homes valued in excess of $500,000, in 2008 for homes over $650,000 and in 2009 for homes over $750,000 (“Proposed high-end housing tax has been tried — and rejected — before,” July 12). While the current proposal applies only for real property sold for over $1 million, the floodgates will be opened. How long before the council tries to lower the threshold and blame a different homebuying segment of Santa Fe?
Please call this progressive transfer tax exactly what it is — a Robin Hood tax.
V.A. Williams is a retired business owner living in Santa Fe.