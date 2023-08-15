Those who have proposed, and those in favor of, what I see as a progressive transfer tax on home sales in Santa Fe apparently blame the shortage of affordable housing only on buyers of homes costing more than $1 million.

According to ordinance co-sponsor City Councilor Jamie Cassutt, a large part of the cause of displacement of our older population is people moving here from out of state, paying high housing prices. Daniel Werwath, executive director of New Mexico Inter-Faith Housing, says the cause is huge pressure from outside capital into our community, pulling housing prices away from local workers. He refers to these buyers as “people with outsized financial wealth.”

But Santa Fe, the City Different, is not the “city unique.” Estimates vary, but the National Association of Realtors estimates the United States is experiencing a housing shortage of between 5.5 million and 6.8 million units. Part of the problem goes back to the housing crash of 2008. After that, many homebuilders went out of business. Economists say we didn’t build enough properties for over a decade.

V.A. Williams is a retired business owner living in Santa Fe.

