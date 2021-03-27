The Biden Administration has enacted several climate orders that will protect public lands, water, wildlife and people. With the confirmation of Deb Haaland as the new secretary of the Department of the Interior, these orders should begin to take effect. Two are especially important for our state: The 30x30 Initiative that aims to protect 30 percent of our land and water by the year 2030, and a pause on new oil and gas leasing on our public lands.
As New Mexicans, we have an innate appreciation for the nature that surrounds us. Our vast and diverse landscapes, filled with rivers, valleys, mountains and wildlife, extend for hundreds of miles to paint an unparalleled skyline. This beauty is worth protecting for future generations, and finally we have an administration that recognizes this and is taking decisive action.
Currently, 90 percent of public lands in the country have been leased to oil and gas companies, leaving only 10 percent to be used for recreation, conservation or literally anything other than fossil fuel and mineral extraction. I find it to be an atrocity that we have allowed corporations to continue land-grabbing and withholding these spaces, putting profits over our health and well-being. Every 30 seconds, the U.S. loses a football field worth of land, which is why the 30x30 Initiative, and our push to reestablish community access, are so important.
Although the extractive industry already manages nearly 40 million acres of public lands across the nation, the pause represents a fundamental change in approach to how federal property will be prioritized from here on out. Addressing climate change has reached the forefront, while oil and gas, accounting for an estimated 25 percent of the country’s emissions, is rightfully phasing out.
Much of the land held by oil and gas corporations is not getting used for extraction. Instead, it is merely hoarded as a way of preventing loss of access and influence. Without any actual oil and gas production, taxpayers are not only being excluded from enjoying this land, but also from the substantial royalties that the industry claims to provide.
New Mexico’s list of natural resources does not begin and end at the quantity of fossil fuels we sit on. While those reserves are finite, the economic value of using our beautiful outdoors for recreation, conservation and education can be harvested infinitely. Replacing squandered oil and gas leases with these kinds of programs will provide a net source of revenue for the state, while also avoiding additional costs incurred from oil and gas exploitation, like environmental cleanups, recovery projects and health care.
Last year, over 70,000 acres of land in New Mexico were leased to the industry. Yet, according to a report by Rocky Mountain Wild, less than 6,700 acres are expected to sell in 2021, showing a stark decline in interest for new federal leases. In fact, the industry has been stockpiling permits in preparation for the new Biden administration’s expected actions on leasing, and major operators are confident they can continue operations years into the future. Despite vicious complaints against the moratorium and the 30x30 Initiative, the oil and gas industry is clearly aware of its own downfall.
If we are to prevail against climate change and leave New Mexico inhabitable for our children, we must preserve our land, water and wildlife, and put our unnecessary dependence on oil and gas to an end. We deserve a future that is sustained by equitable access to a clean environment, so let’s support the efforts of the Biden administration.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.