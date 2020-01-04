I read recently that the Social Security Trust Fund will be broke by 2035.
When I started receiving Social Security in the early 1990s, I was a registered part-time tax preparer and a bookkeeper, in addition to my regular job (for 40 years I prepared over 7,000 tax returns for individuals and businesses).
Shortly after I started getting benefits, the taxes on benefits increased from a maximum of 50 percent to 85 percent. I started writing letters to legislators for the reasons why taxes had increased on these benefits when individuals and businesses already had paid taxes on 50 percent of their contributions.
Several years ago, then-Sen. Pete Domenici wrote to me and explained that in the mid-1990s, President Bill Clinton needed more money, so he decided to increase the maximum tax on benefits from 50 percent to 85 percent.
The taxable benefits are determined on an Internal Revenue Service worksheet that is based on mid-1990s incomes and has not changed in 25 years.
Many taxpayers do not know how much they pay on their benefits, because a tax preparer prepares their tax returns and all taxpayers see is how much they owe. Basically, you take your taxable income and one-half of your benefits and that is your threshold. If you are single, your 50 percent threshold for paying taxes on benefits is $25,000 for paying taxes on 85 percent of your benefits. For joint filers, the threshold for paying taxes on 50 percent of benefits is $32,000 and $44,000 for paying on 85 percent of benefits. Two singles get a combined $50,000, or $18,000 more than a married couple, and a $24,000 combined benefit before paying on 85 percent of benefits.
The reason I make this comparison is that a recent report stated that only 52 percent of households in America are headed by legally married couples. The old claim by the IRS that “two people can live as cheap as one” is no longer an adequate reason for the “marriage penalty.” I believe that for the purpose of determining taxable Social Security benefits, both single and married couples should have the same threshold and the worksheet for determining taxable benefits be revised and brought up to date.
A few years ago, then-Rep. Steve Pearce was in Las Vegas, N.M., for a parade, and he was invited to visit with me. I explained this situation to Pearce, a Republican. The first thing he told me was that the Social Security Trust Fund was full of IOUs from other federal agencies. I also showed Pearce my wife’s and my previous year’s income tax report and “dummy” copies that I had prepared, both state and federal. The “dummy” income tax I prepared was for a couple that was not married and filed single. As a married couple, we paid $4,900 more than the “dummy” single couple on both the state and federal income tax.
I told Pearce that I believed that if benefits are going to continue to be taxed at 85 percent maximum, some or all the taxes collected on benefits should be refunded to the Social Security Trust Fund.
Employees and employers contribute hard-earned money for their golden years, and these monies should not be used for other purposes. There are states that don’t tax benefits and get along very well and attract many retirees to their states.
