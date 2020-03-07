In the wake of Super Tuesday results (“Biden wins 8 states in big night,” March 4), I am alarmed that so many Americans were oblivious and indifferent to Joe Biden’s flaws.
Those include supporting Bush’s Iraq War, anti-busing measures, wanting to cut Social Security, compromising with and even befriending former segregationist U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond, R-South Carolina, and a host of other deficiencies, conveniently now swept under the rug, which I ask journalists to investigate further, rather than just wallowing in the fuzzy glow of the premise that centrist Democrats liked Barack Obama, who then merge that memory with Biden’s candidacy because he therefore “must be all right because he was Obama’s vice president.”
Throw in possible voter suppression by closing polls that went on in Texas and God knows where else, and you have deeply flawed elections already, worthy of any and all media looking into.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., with his integrity and his efforts to reach solutions, has earned our respect and our votes; I ask you to confer upon him The New Mexican‘s endorsement for the primary. Out of 75 polls about Sanders vs. Trump, Bernie Sanders, not Joe Biden, has won 67 of them!
Let’s clear away the smoke and mirrors and move forward based on truth, or be prepared to be eviscerated by the GOP propaganda/meat grinder machine, coming to America’s political consciousness soon.
Occasionally, I hear mendacious clap trap like Bernie’s socialism will lead to communism and other nonsense most sixth graders would see through because they know that Congress would limit the legislative agenda of any president. Time magazine editor-at-large Anand Giridharadas wrote that much of the media wants you to believe that our choice is that we “can either be a Goldman Sachs country, or we can be Maduro’s Venezuela.”
