The bold assertion that “legalization of cannabis is what our state wants” by Albuquerque city councilor Pat Davis (“Legalization of cannabis is what our state wants,” My View, Oct. 27), is a snare and a delusion.
That Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham allegedly asked a clearly biased pro-pot politico to head a group to study legalization of marijuana tells us something already. Davis harps on the anticipated windfall of money as his major (and only) reason to justify legalization of marijuana. His blithe proclamation that two-thirds of New Mexicans support legalization has no demonstrable basis in fact.
So many of our young, concerned parents and grandparents already struggle against the uber-harmful inroads of illegal drugs, including marijuana, opiates, vaping, and alcohol that are our everyday plagues. Only the irresponsible would callously favor offering another temptation to get high by legalizing recreational marijuana.
Davis makes no mention of the easily foreseen higher costs to law enforcement at all levels to cope with the readily predictable consequences of legalizing pot, nor the added expenses to the judiciary system. Defense lawyers would obviously love legalization. It strains credulity to believe Davis’ unsubstantiated claim that sheriffs or any responsible law enforcement officers would back legalization.
An intriguing question: If true, why would the ACLU take a position to legalize recreational marijuana in New Mexico, a still illegal drug, federally and in many states? The governor and responsible voters are urged to oppose legalization of recreational marijuana in New Mexico.
Michael Pschorr lives in Santa Fe.
